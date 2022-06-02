Could The Philadelphia Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?

Skip to main content
Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?

Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?

Citizens Bank's naming right to the Philadelphia Phillies ballpark expire after 2028, could their stadium take on a new name?

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Citizens Bank's naming right to the Philadelphia Phillies ballpark expire after 2028, could their stadium take on a new name?

In 2003 Citizens Bank agreed a 25-year, $95 million deal to for naming rights to the Philadelphia Phillies' stadium. Currently the Phillies sit in year 18 of that deal, a pact set to expire after the 2028 season.

So what happens when that deal expires?

Citizens Bank could renegotiate its contract with the Phillies, continuing to pay for the naming rights to what is now known as Citizens Bank Park. However, other companies could also swoop in and place a higher bid for the naming rights to the stadium.

In recent years that's happened in Milwaukee, Chicago, Seattle and San Francisco to name a few. Miller Park in Milwaukee became to American Family Field in 2021 after a 20-year deal with Miller expired. Safeco Field in Seattle changed to T-Mobile Park after their deal expired, while U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago and AT&T Park in San Francisco became Guaranteed Rate Field and Oracle Park respectively.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

If you're noticing a trend, it's that stadiums will often take the name of local companies. Guaranteed Rate headquarters is based in Chicago, Oracle was founded in the Bay Area, T-Mobile is based in the Seattle metro area and American Family's headquarters are based in Madison, WI, just a few miles west of Milwaukee.

So what companies based in and around Philadelphia could take over naming rights for Citizens Bank Park in 2029?

Some of the biggest potential corporations are Comcast, GoPuff, DuPont and IBM. Smaller, but nevertheless influential companies include Tastykake, Yuengling—with whom the Phillies have a long-time partnership—and of course, Wawa.

Should Citizens Bank fail to renegotiate naming rights the Phillies' ballpark in 2028, there's a distinct possibility that the Phillies could very soon be playing at Tastykake Field or Wawa Park.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_18045390
Opinions

Could The Philadelphia Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?

By Ben Silver36 seconds ago
USATSI_18408919
Opinions

The Philadelphia Phillies Schedule Is About to Get a Lot Easier

By Leo Morgenstern2 hours ago
USATSI_18408919
Game Day

Phillies Host Angels, Look To Build Off Wednesday's Win

By Declan Harris4 hours ago
USATSI_9590542
News

Philadelphia Phillies Unveil Official Player Development Twitter Account

By Alex Carr4 hours ago
USATSI_18408926
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Youngsters Power Win Over Giants

By Alex Carr7 hours ago
USATSI_18265803
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper Scratched with Forearm Soreness

By Alex CarrJun 1, 2022
USATSI_18329781
News

Report: Phillies Make Flurry of Roster Moves on Wednesday

By Kade KistnerJun 1, 2022
USATSI_18395440
Opinions

Why the Philadelphia Phillies Must Succeed in June

By Declan HarrisJun 1, 2022