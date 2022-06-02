Could The Philadelphia Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?

In 2003 Citizens Bank agreed a 25-year, $95 million deal to for naming rights to the Philadelphia Phillies' stadium. Currently the Phillies sit in year 18 of that deal, a pact set to expire after the 2028 season.

So what happens when that deal expires?

Citizens Bank could renegotiate its contract with the Phillies, continuing to pay for the naming rights to what is now known as Citizens Bank Park. However, other companies could also swoop in and place a higher bid for the naming rights to the stadium.

In recent years that's happened in Milwaukee, Chicago, Seattle and San Francisco to name a few. Miller Park in Milwaukee became to American Family Field in 2021 after a 20-year deal with Miller expired. Safeco Field in Seattle changed to T-Mobile Park after their deal expired, while U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago and AT&T Park in San Francisco became Guaranteed Rate Field and Oracle Park respectively.

If you're noticing a trend, it's that stadiums will often take the name of local companies. Guaranteed Rate headquarters is based in Chicago, Oracle was founded in the Bay Area, T-Mobile is based in the Seattle metro area and American Family's headquarters are based in Madison, WI, just a few miles west of Milwaukee.

So what companies based in and around Philadelphia could take over naming rights for Citizens Bank Park in 2029?

Some of the biggest potential corporations are Comcast, GoPuff, DuPont and IBM. Smaller, but nevertheless influential companies include Tastykake, Yuengling—with whom the Phillies have a long-time partnership—and of course, Wawa.

Should Citizens Bank fail to renegotiate naming rights the Phillies' ballpark in 2028, there's a distinct possibility that the Phillies could very soon be playing at Tastykake Field or Wawa Park.

