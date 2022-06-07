FOCO Releases Exclusive Phillies Rookie Bryson Stott Bobblehead

FOCO is at it again as they will launch a new Philadelphia Phillies bobblehead today at 10:30 a.m. EST. This one features rookie Bryson Stott and commemorates his MLB debut this season. It can be purchased here from FOCO and will retail for $70.

This comes just as Stott hit a walk-off, three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon.

Perhaps one of the most important factors about this bobblehead is its exclusivity. The launch is limited to just 72 bobbleheads. Each one purchased is individually numbered to ensure increased collectability.

It will stand at approximately eight inches tall and features a "Star Rookie" plaque in the front while Stott himself is tracking down a fly ball.

FOCO's Philadelphia Phillies Rookie Bryson Stott Bobblehead

This bobblehead is a must have for any Phillies bobblehead collector as not many will have the chance to add it to their collection.

Don't miss out! Here is the link to FOCO's website on which it can be purchased.

