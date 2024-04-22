Philadelphia Phillies Accomplished Something for the First Time since 2011
The Philadelphia Phillies swept the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, making it their second straight sweep and eighth win in 10 games. After a somewhat tough start, for this organization's standards, the Phillies bounced back in a huge way and are now just one game behind in the National League East.
Looking at what they were able to do, the offense and pitching did exactly what was needed from them. Philadelphia has scored at least seven runs in each of their last four games, giving themselves a great chance to win games.
The staff pitched six or more innings eight times with one shutout, one no-hitter into the seventh inning, and one no-hitter into the eighth inning. While they haven't played the best teams in baseball in these last 10 games, taking on the White Sox, Colorado Rockies, and Pittsburgh Pirates, beating them the way the Phillies did was impressive.
With this 8-2 homestand, Philadelphia just posted their best homestand since they went 9-2 in 2011, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Given the elite play out of the team throughout the past two seasons, it's an impressive accomplishment to put together their best play this early in the season and do something they haven't done in longer than a decade.
Starting Monday night, the Phillies will be on the road until May 1. They'll play the Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Angels in that span. If they can come back with an above .500 road trip, they should be in a great position heading into the second month of the season.