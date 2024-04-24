Philadelphia Phillies Boss Sets Return Date for Taijuan Walker
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters, including MLB.com, that injured starting pitcher Taijuan Walker would re-join the rotation on Sunday when the Phillies are in San Diego.
The move is strategic. Walker, a right-hander, will pitch on Sunday against the Padres in an effort to break up two left-handed starters that are pitching consecutively in the rotation — Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez.
This means that Suárez will pitch on Saturday and Sánchez will pitch on Monday.
Walker is coming off his third rehab start on Sunday with Lehigh Valley, a start that all but clinched his readiness for the Majors. He pitched 6.1 innings, giving up seven hits, four earned runs and three walks. He also struck out one.
He’s now pitched 11 innings in three rehab starts with a 1-0 record and a 4.50 ERA.
Last week Walker told reporters that he felt he was ready to re-join the rotation without a third rehab start. He threw a bullpen at Citizens Bank Park on Friday and the Phillies wanted him to pitch one more rehab start before re-joining the team.
When Walker returns the Phillies will have to make a roster move to make room. They have already indicated that Spencer Turnbull, who took his place in the rotation, would likely move to the bullpen.
Philadelphia's original plan was for Walker to make four rehab starts, with a goal of going up in 15-pitch increments until he reached 100 pitches. That would have put him on track to return in early May. But the 31-year-old has progressed faster than expected.
Walker is an 11-year veteran who played his first season with the Phillies last year, as he went 15-6 with a 4.38 ERA in 31 starts. He struck out 138 and walked 71 in 172.2 innings, the last of which was a career-high.