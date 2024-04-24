Philadelphia Phillies Fans Won’t Like This Mike Trout Prediction
Long Philadelphia Phillies target Mike Trout has been playing some of the best baseball of his career in his first 23 games of the 2024 season. The 32-year-old has eight home runs and an OPS+ of 153. If Trout continues to swing the bat the way he has, he should be well on his way to his 12th All-Star selection.
Trading for the New Jersey native has always been a dream for Phillies fans. While the question has always been if that's realistic, there's no better time than now for him to get moved.
The Los Angeles Angels are struggling already to start the season, going 2-8 in their last 10 games. After failing to re-sign Shohei Ohtani, there isn't much the organization has going for them. Moving Trout, who's signed until free agency in 2031, would allow them to maximize his return. He's only getting older and the longer they wait, the less a return would likely be.
If he's moved, Philadelphia's an instant target to land arguably the greatest player in baseball history. However, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicts that Trout won't be traded this season.
Kelly doesn't believe that there's anything suggesting Trout will ask out, making him getting traded unlikely. Given he hasn't asked out after dealing with all of the below-average teams they've put together in his career, it's a fair point to suggest he won't at this stage of his career.
It's unfortunate that the Phillies likely won't ever be able to put together a lineup featuring Trout and Bryce Harper, arguably the two best players of this generation.
Never say never, but Kelly doesn't think it happens this year.