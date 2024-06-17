Philadelphia Phillies Have Reportedly Scouted Potential Pitching Trade Target
The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a rough loss on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Baltimore Orioles by a final score of 8-3. In a three-game weekend series that was viewed as a potential World Series preview, the Phillies lost two games to one.
After dropping two out of the three games, it's clear that Philadelphia still has some work to do. Thankfully, the MLB trade deadline is right around the corner.
No one would argue that two losses in three games should disqualify the Phillies from being viewed as a top contender. However, there are obvious holes that need to be filled before the deadline.
One of those areas that needs improvement comes in the bullpen. Whether they pursue a new closer or simply add more quality arms, they need to make a move.
According to a report from 670 The Score's Bruce Levine, Philadelphia has been scouting Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Michael Kopech.
"One of those drawing a good deal of interest is White Sox reliever Michael Kopech, as many clubs have sent scouts to watch him in recent weeks. The Yankees, Royals and Phillies are just a few of the teams that have been doing their due diligence on Kopech lately."
Kopech is expected to have a fairly large list of suitors ahead of the deadline. The White Sox seem likely to sell and he's arguably the most likely player to be moved by the team.
So far this season, Kopech has pitched in 29 games. He has compiled an 2-6 record to go along with a 4.91 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP.
Those numbers don't look impressive, but he is playing for a very poor team. Being added by a championship contender and given a fresh start could help him turn his season around.
Kopech is 28 years old and there is some future control in his contract. That could also be of interest to the Phillies, who are looking to build for both now and the future. He could be a nice impact reliever for the next few yeaers.
Expect to continue hearing more reports come out about Philadelphia and potential trade targets. The Phillies are in the middle of a World Series contending season and an aggressive deadline seems to be a very strong likelihood.