Dream Philadelphia Phillies Trade Target Could Get Moved This Winter
When looking around the league, the Philadelphia Phillies are in a much better spot than the majority of teams even though it might not feel like it at this point in time.
They don't necessarily have roster flexibility, something that might frustrate fans when virtually the same group of players are back in 2025, but they do have an owner willing to spend, an aggressive executive chasing a championship, and a strong farm system to supplement their already star-studded clubhouse.
What the Phillies will likely be focusing on this winter is how to improve their outfield.
Nick Castellanos was inconsistent for parts of the season, but he was one of their best hitters in the playoffs and isn't going anywhere barring a shocking move. Johan Rojas hasn't taken the step forward with his bat that is required for a contender and Brandon Marsh looks to be a platoon player at this point in his career.
So what can Philadelphia do to boost that position group?
They could pull off a major blockbuster for Kyle Tucker.
The Phillies aren't the only ones with roster questions they have to answer this winter. The Houston Astros are figuring out if they can re-sign their star third baseman Alex Bregman, which could impact what happens with the elite outfielder.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, all options could be considered when it comes to figuring out how to keep the Astros in contending status, and that could include moving Tucker since he's scheduled to hit free agency after 2025.
"If precedent is a guide, the Astros aren't going to give the sort of contracts needed to keep even one of Tucker or [Framber] Valdez. Their farm system remains in desperate need of a boost, too ... Replenishing the farm system while maintaining the Astros' status as a contender should be one of Brown's foremost goals this winter. No easier path exists than exploring trades for one of these two impending free agents, even if it goes against the club's previous patterns. Remember, nothing is off the table," the insider wrote.
This type of deal was floated as an idea last offseason, so now that he's only under club control for one more year, the Phillies could theoretically put together a package much less expensive to land him.
Tucker would be an incredible fit for this team.
Not only is he a three-time All-Star and one of the best all-around outfielders in the sport, but he also would be someone in this lineup who naturally doesn't chase pitches.
Tucker is also coming off a campaign where he was misdiagnosed as having a shin contusion when in reality he suffered a fractured leg that caused him to miss extended time for Houston after he was on pace to have the best season of his career.
What the Astros would be looking for in a return package for their superstar outfielder isn't known, but Philadelphia certainly has pieces in their farm system that could be of interest to Houston as they try to rebuild their own pipeline.
This would be a dream addition, giving the Phillies a true elite outfielder to pair with Castellanos for the next two years before Tucker takes over in right if the front office works out a long-term deal once they acquire him in a trade.
Whether or not something of this magnitude can get done will be seen.