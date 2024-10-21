Philadelphia Phillies ‘Unlikely’ To Sign Top Free Agent in MLB Free Agency
There have been rumors about the Philadelphia Phillies showing interest in left-handed slugger Juan Soto in the offseason. However, due to their existing payroll, it could be tough to land the superstar.
The Phillies have been one of the very few teams in Major League Baseball throughout the past few years that are willing to spend money with the best of them. However, at some point, it's unfair to continue asking the ownership group to further their payroll.
Soto could be an exception, as there's reason to believe that any team in baseball that believes they could sign him would make an offer. Depending on the price, he'd be an excellent addition to every team in the league.
Regarding Philadelphia, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com believes it's "unlikely" they'll sign him.
"The club will be linked to free agent Juan Soto until he signs a deal, but it is unlikely they will sign him."
According to Zolecki, the Phillies haven't been willing to exceed the third tax luxury threshold, which most teams around baseball aren't willing to do.
"The Phillies were reluctant to exceed the third luxury tax threshold this year because it carries harsh penalties. Could they go past it next season? Possibly, but it’s difficult to imagine them rocketing past it, which is what it would take to sign somebody like Soto."
He added Dave Dombrowski's comments about signing a star, which hinted that Philadelphia wouldn't do so in the winter.
“I don’t think we need to have more star players,” Dombrowski said. “We have as many stars as about anybody in baseball. Sometimes, it’s not only the star players; it’s also sometimes the supporting cast.”
Dombrowski's comments are interesting and fair. From a pure talent standpoint, there aren't many teams better than the Phillies.
Sure, adding Soto would certainly add another element to their lineup, which is already one of the best in baseball when they're at their best, but that doesn't guarantee they'll win anything.
Philadelphia could be interested in adding on the margins in areas of need, as multiple moves can often be better for a club than one big one.
If Soto could be had for $500 million, which is looking increasingly unlikely given his postseason performance, the ownership group would have to consider it.
If his price reaches $600-plus million, it seems unlikely he'll end up with the Phillies.
Despite that reality, it's impossible to count them out.