Philadelphia Phillies Linked To New Outfielder Trade in Deal with Diamondbacks
The Philadelphia Phillies are still the best team in baseball from a record standpoint with a 54-28 record. However, they are facing what could be a very difficult two weeks due to some major injury issues they have run into.
Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Spencer Turnbull were all placed on the injured list recently. Thankfully, the injuries aren't serious, but they'll all miss some time.
Being able to stay afloat will be a challenge for the Phillies. They'll get their star power back soon, but they need to figure out how to win games without quite a few key players.
Over the next couple of weeks, trade rumors are going to start heating up even more. Philadelphia has been linked heavily in rumors for many different targets. Most of those rumors have had to do with them acquiring help in the outfield.
Now, a new name has been suggested as a possible trade target for the Phillies. That name is Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder and designated hitter Joc Pederson.
FanSided recently suggested a potential deal between Philadelphia and the Diamondbacks involving Pederson.
In their trade proposal, the Phillies would acquire Pederson in exchange for Carlos De La Cruz and Caleb Ricketts. Both young players are expected to make their MLB debuts in the next couple of years and they're both top-20 in the Philadelphia farm system.
Looking closer at Pederson, he could be a perfect addition for the Phillies if they were able to bring him in.
Pederson has played in 69 games so far this season, batting .282/.378/.497 to go along with 10 home runs and 34 RBI. He has been consistent and productive all year long.
Philadelphia doesn't necessarily need to shoot for star power. The team has plenty of that. What they need is consistent production and a player who can step in and make a major impact when called upon.
That is a role that Pederson could thrive in. He has the 2024 season and a mutual decision about the 2025 campaign left on his contract. He could end up being back next season as well if things go according to plan.
All of that being said, Pederson is just the latest in a long line of potential outfield trade targets. Other names on the list are Luis Robert Jr., Ian Happ, Harrison Bader, and many more.
It will be interesting to see what the Phillies do ahead of the deadline. Pederson could be a name to keep an eye on, although there's really no telling at this point who Philadelphia will pursue in the outfield.