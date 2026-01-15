Phillies Reveal Spring Training Workout Dates for Pitchers, Catchers, Hitters

The Philadelphia Phillies begin their quest for another World Series appearance with spring training, which starts in February.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced the initial workout dates for pitchers, catchers and position players for spring training, including the Phillies.

The Phillies — who are presently trying to court slugger Bo Bichette in free agency — will host spring training at its Clearwater, Fla., facility, which also houses its Class-A team, the Clearwater Threshers. All home games will be played at BayCare Ballpark.

Philadelphia is gearing up to begin its regular season at home against the Texas Rangers on March 26. The Phillies will host the Rangers for three games, followed by a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.

Phillies Spring Training Workout Dates

Philadelphia’s pitchers and catchers will report to the facility first and hold their first workouts on Feb. 11. Position players follow with their first workout on Feb. 16, per MLB.com.

When the pitchers and catchers report, they will do so without Ranger Suarez, who just agreed to a free-agent deal with the Boston Red Sox. With his departure, the rotation is led by Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo and Aaron Nola. It is possible Wheeler won’t be ready for opening day. Top prospect Andrew Painter is expected to compete seriously for a rotation spot.

In the bullpen, closer Jhoan Duran will go through his first spring training with the Phillies, along with bullpen additions Brad Keller and Zach Pop. Starting catcher J.T. Realmuto remains a free agent, but if he signs before spring training he should report as well.

If Bichette signs, he’ll join the Phillies in Clearwater when the position players report. Philadelphia’s significant free agent signing was slugger Adolis García, who signed a one-year deal. The Phillies retained Kyle Schwarber in free agency and top prospect Justin Crawford is expected to be the starting center fielder.

Philadelphia will begin its spring training schedule on Feb. 21 at the Toronto Blue Jays. The following day, the Phillies will host the Pittsburgh Pirates at BayCare Park.

On March 4, the Phillies will host Team Canada in an exhibition game in preparation for the World Baseball Classic, which starts later that week.

The Phillies’ top prospects will play two spring breakout games. The first will be against the Minnesota Twins at their facility on March 19. Two days later, the Phillies host the Blue Jays’ top prospects.

Philadelphia wraps up spring training on March 23 by hosting the Tampa Bay Rays. After that, the Phillies break camp and have two days before starting the regular season.

