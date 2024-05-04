Philadelphia Phillies Make Move On Star Infielder Before Giants Game
The Philadelphia Phillies placed shortstop Trea Turner on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain in advance of Saturday’s game with the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park, the team announced.
To take Turner’s spot the Phillies called up infielder Kody Clemens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Turner is coming off National League Player of the Week honors on April 22. But he tweaked the hamstring when he scored from second base on a walk and passed ball in Friday’s win over the Giants.
Unlike last season, when he struggled for the first half of the season, the 30-year-old has been red-hot for the first month of the season. In 33 games he slashed .343/.392/.460/.852 with 10 doubles, two home runs and nine RBI. He also had 10 stolen bases.
For the seven days he was named Player of the Week he batted .462 with five doubles, a home run, four RBI, a walk and 10 runs.
Clemens, the son of former Major League star Roger Clemens, has already been with the Phillies once this season as an injury replacement. In his one game he hit a home run and drove in three against Cincinnati on April 22.
He is a .196 hitter for his MLB career, as the 27-year-old has 10 home runs and 33 RBI in 107 games.
In 23 games with Lehigh Valley he slashed .247/.327/.419/.746 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 RBI.
The only other position player the Phillies have on their injured list is Rafael Marchán, who has been out since February with lower back pain.