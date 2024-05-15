Injured Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Works Out Before Mets Game
When the Philadelphia Phillies placed shortstop Trea Turner on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain last week, the expectation was that Turner would miss about six weeks.
There is still no timetable for his return, according to manager Rob Thomson. But Wednesday was an interesting day at the ballpark for Turner.
Before the Phillies took on the New York Mets, MLB.com and The Athletic both reported that Turner was on the field pre-game taking ground balls, doing some light running and even taking cuts in the batting cage.
That session took place 12 days after Turner suffered the hamstring injury against the San Francisco Giants on May 3 as he injured it while scoring from second on a passed ball.
It was interesting enough for both sites to note Turner’s presence and for one, The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, to offer this assessment of the veteran shortstop’s limited workout:
“…Turner does not look like someone who will miss another four weeks.”
Again, Thomson made clear to reporters there is no timeline for Turner’s return. And, given the Phillies’ recent hot streak, they don’t need to push the 30-year-old back into service.
Before the injury Turner had put the awful start to his 2023 season, his first with the Phillies, behind him. He was the team’s top hitter to start this season, as he slashed .343/.392/.460/.852 in 33 games with 10 doubles, two home runs and nine RBI. He also had 10 stolen bases.
The Phillies have worked around the injury in a variety of ways, most notably using Edmundo Sosa at shortstop. He was batting better than .300 entering Wednesday’s game with the Mets. Philadelphia has also slid Bryson Stott over from second base on occasion. Stott played shortstop for the Phillies before they signed Turner.
So far, everything Philadelphia has done is working. They were the first MLB team to reach 30 wins this season.
Getting Turner back, no matter the timeline, just makes them better.