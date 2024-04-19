Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Officially Win Trade With Oakland A's

The Philadelphia Phillies officially won this trade with the Oakland A's.

Pitcher Bill Sullivan of the Lakewood BlueClaws.
Pitcher Bill Sullivan of the Lakewood BlueClaws. / WILLIAM BRETZGER via Imagn Content
Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has a long history of winning trades, and that list just grew a little longer.

The Oakland A's released pitching prospect Billy Sullivan this week, who they acquired from the Phillies in a trade for outfielder Cristian Pache in March 2023.

Sullivan, 25, never appeared in a major league game for the A's. He struggled at Triple-A Las Vegas last year with a 5.34 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP in 57 1/3 innings. He was even worse this year, allowing 13 runs and 10 walks in just 5 1/3 innings before being released.

Meanwhile, Pache has been a solid fourth outfielder for Philadelphia, batting .242/.330/.407 in 53 games for the Phillies and recently notching his first career walk-off hit. He could see more playing time soon as well given the struggles of Johan Rojas, who's batting just .200/.280/.244.

Pache, 25, has emerged as a key bench player for Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Sullivan is still trying to reach the majors, let alone claim a consistent role there.

Given his recent control problems, Sullivan's MLB future appears in doubt. If he couldn't get a roster spot on the A's -- one of the worst teams in baseball -- it's hard to imagine him finding a new job elsewhere.

Pache isn't a star, but he's still a useful big leaguer. Dombrowski essentially got something for nothing in this trade, which counts as a win.

It may have been a minor move, but it's still an impactful one that's clearly benefitted Philly more than Oakland.

