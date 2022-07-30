Phillies Recall Appel, Place Gibson on Bereavement List

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed Kyle Gibson on the Bereavement List and have recalled righty pitcher Mark Appel from Lehigh Valley. Gibson is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday in Atlanta against the Braves.

Appel has pitched 7.0 innings this season for the Phillies and has recorded a 1.29 ERA with a 1.143 WHIP. He will help bolster the bullpen for Philadelphia during Gibson's absence.

On the 2022 MLB season, Gibson has pitched 107.2 innings with a 4.60 ERA and 1.226 WHIP. His season has been a stark contrast to his career year last season in which he recorded a 2.87 ERA with the Texas Rangers before being traded from the American League club.

