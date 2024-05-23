Philadelphia Phillies Skipper Has Perfect Response to Historic 50-Game Start
The Philadelphia Phillies have been putting on a show this season, proving to the baseball world that they're the team to beat right now. With an impressive 11-4 win against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers on Wednesday, the Phillies are now 36-14.
Already six games ahead in the National League East, Philadelphia has put themselves in a great position to win one of the best divisions in baseball. 8-2 in their last 10 games, this ridiculous stretch they're on has them with the best record in baseball.
While it's been fun to watch what they've done, it's also important to recognize that this is a team that has their eyes set on one thing, which is winning the World Series. After losing in the NLCS last season and the World Series the year prior, they understand what's at stake this season.
Manager Rob Thomson spoke after the win on Wednesday, having the following to say, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
"It means we're off to a good start; that's basically it," Thomson said. "We've got a long way to go."
The 36-14 record put them in the history books, as it's their best 50-game start in franchise history.
Thomson's response is perfect and shows the type of mentality this team has. They embrace the city like none other and truly are Philadelphia tough.
As the Phillies season continues, they'll attempt to keep taking care of business. Everything over the past three years has suggested they'll do just that, and Thomson's response is a great indication of what might take place going forward.
On a team full of veterans with the likes of Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Trea Turner, and many others, they're all about doing what they need to.
All Philadelphia does is show up on a daily basis and take care of business.