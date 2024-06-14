Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Speaks Out After Brutal Showing
On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies were looking to rebound from a tough loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Unfortunately, they ended up getting blown out by a final score of 9-3 and dropping their second game in a row.
Right from the jump, things were bad for the Phillies. They gave up four runs in the second inning and then proceeded to give up four more in the fourth inning.
Aaron Nola, usually an elite pitcher who comes through with quality starts more often than not, was not on his game.
He ended up pitching just 3.2 innings, giving up 11 hits, eight earned runs, and two walks. Clearly, it was one of his worst performances of the season.
Following the game, Nola spoke to the media about his poor outing. He's ready to put it behind him as fast as possible.
"I'm gonna flush this pretty quick. I mean, these are not easy ... You give up those first four, the team's in a better chance to score some runs and then I give up the next four. It's a little bit harder to come back on that. Obviously this one's tough but I'll flush it and move on. Get prepared for the next one."
Coming into the game, Nola had recorded an impressive 2.77 ERA for the year. Following the rough performance, he has a 3.48 ERA. It's crazy to see how fast numbers can change.
One analyst suggested that Philadelphia could be suffering from a "hangover" of sorts following their London series against the New York Mets.
Whatever the issues are that have caused two straight losses, the Phillies need to get them figured out as soon as possible.
Thankfully, they have played so well this season that even with the two losses they are 46-22 and are nine games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East division.
Next up for Philadelphia will be a very tough series against the red-hot Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. They'll need to bring a much better all-around showing in the coming series if they want to get back to their winning ways.