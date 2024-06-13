Philadelphia Phillies Outfielder Is Third MLB Player Since 2014 To Do This
The Philadelphia Phillies have been putting on a show so far during the 2024 MLB season. While they ended up losing to the Boston Red Sox by a final score of 8-6 on Wednesday night, one of their players reached an impressive milestone.
In the loss, outfielder Nick Castellanos joined elite company in career doubles.
According to schmenkman on X, formerly known as Twitter, via StatHead Baseball, Castellanos became the third player to hit 350 career doubles since 2014.
Being able to join names like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts in any category is impressive. For a player that is as underrated as Castellanos, it's recognition that's well deserved.
Throughout the course of the season, the 32-year-old outfielder has been relatively inconsistent for the Phillies. He has a slash line of .216/.277/.369 to go along with nine home runs and 29 RBI.
While he is more than capable of being a much better player at the plate, as can be seen from his career numbers, Castellanos simply hasn't been able to get things going.
Rumors have been running rampant that Philadelphia could look to pull off a trade for outfield help ahead of the MLB trade deadline in July. Part of that is due to the lack of consistency in the outfield.
However, Castellanos could be a solution to that problem if he heats up in the next month.
There is no question that the Phillies have one goal this season. That goal is to win the World Series. At this point in the year, it certainly seems like they have the talent to make it happen.
A version of Castellanos that is firing on all cylinders would be a big help towards reaching that goal. He's capable of it and hopefully he can provide it.
Either way, this is a very impressive accomplishment for the Philadelphia outfielder. He has put together an impressive career and deserves the recognition his is receiving for the above feat.