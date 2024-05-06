Philadelphia Phillies Trade Target Viewed As Top Candidate To Be Moved
Maybe the hottest team in baseball should be content with how they've played this season, but maybe not. The 24-11 Philadelphia Phillies have the most wins in baseball, but there are areas the team can improve.
Given the history of Dave Dombrowski doing everything he can to make sure he puts a roster on the field capable of winning a World Series, that should again be the case around the deadline.
Despite how well the Phillies have played, they'll need to address the outfield situation. With Nick Castellanos struggling at the plate and the uncertainty around Johan Rojas offensively, a change could be made.
There will be options for Philadelphia around the deadline and even well before then. Waiting until around the deadline could be a wise decision as more players will be available then, however.
Of the potential options is Tyler O'Neill of the Boston Red Sox.
O'Neill, who has played at an MVP level at times during his career, has had an excellent start to the season in his first year with the Red Sox. The right-handed hitter is slashing .297/.407/.637 with nine home runs. His .637 SLG and 1.045 OPS are the best in baseball.
Tim Kelly of Just Baseball listed the top 10 candidates to be moved at the deadline, putting O'Neill as an option.
Soon to be 29 years old, O'Neill signed a one-year deal with Boston in the offseason. If they don't believe they can re-sign him, he's the perfect candidate to be moved.
The Red Sox are 19-16, but are already 4.5 games behind in the American League East, arguably the best division in baseball. They're in an interesting situation, and if they continue to dig a deeper hole in the division, it could lead them to moving players at the deadline.
If O'Neill does get moved, he'd be a great addition to an already strong Phillies lineup.