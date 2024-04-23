Phillies Predicted to Boost Lineup at Trade Deadline with Red Sox
After turning the corner over the past two weeks, the Philadelphia Phillies are in a prime position to compete for the National League East. If history repeats itself, Dave Dombrowski will make a move or two at the deadline to better the Phillies roster. He's always found a way to improve the team and that should be the case again prior to the deadline.
Looking at the roster that Philadelphia has put together, their biggest need at the deadline is an outfielder. Contending teams will always add pitching and if things go as planned, so will the Phillies. However, an outfielder will be needed as well.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted his seven early predictions for the 2024 MLB trade deadline. In his predictions, he predicts that the Boston Red Sox will trade Tyler O'Neill to Philadelphia.
O'Neill, currently on the injured list after colliding with Rafael Devers, had been one of the best players in baseball to start the season. He had seven home runs in 48 at-bats and was slashing .313/.459/.750.
The right-handed hitter was viewed as a big-time power bat in 2021, blasting 34 home runs. He dealt with injuries that slowed him down, but the power surge looked to be coming back this year.
Adding a player who can hit 30-plus home runs to a Phillies lineup that already has plenty of power could be a wise decision. O'Neill has also been an above average outfielder for most of his career, winning two Gold Glove awards.
It was a small sample size before his injury, but it was clear that O'Neill still had something in the tank after a few disappointing years.