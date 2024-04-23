Red-Hot Philadelphia Phillies Star Wins Award After Monster Week
Last season, Trea Turner got off to a terrible start with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Fresh off signing an 11-year, $300 million contract, he struggled in his first season with the Phillies and didn't get going until August, finishing the season strong but seeing his rate stats suffer as a result.
This year, Turner has enjoyed a much faster start, picking up where he left off last season.
After going 1-for-5 against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, he's batting .340 with an .881 OPS. He's also riding an 11-game hitting streak.
That includes Turner's torrid six-game stretch last week that earned him NL Player of the Week honors on Monday alongside Baltimore Orioles rookie Jordan Westburg, who took home the AL award.
All Turner did was go 12-for-26 with five doubles and a homer last week, helping Philadelphia go 6-0 during its homestand against the Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox.
The star shortstop slashed .462/.482/.769 with 10 runs, four RBIs and a stolen base, hitting safely and scoring at least one run in all six contests.
Granted, Turner feasted on two of the worst pitching staffs in baseball, but his hot streak was impressive nevertheless.
That marks his third career Player of the Week award, and his second with the Phillies. It's also by far the earliest in the season that he's ever won the award, as his previous wins came in September and October.
While many of his teammates like Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber have slumped to start the season, Turner has helped pick up the slack and deserves much of the credit (along with the starting rotation, of course) for the team's early success.