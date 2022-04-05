Report: Stott, Bohm Make Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day Roster

Skip to main content
Report: Stott, Bohm Make Phillies Opening Day Roster

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly informed Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm that they have made the 2022 Opening Day roster.

The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly informed Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm that they have made the 2022 Opening Day roster, per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

The question regarding whether Stott would make the roster has now been answered, and Manager Joe Girardi believes both young players will be able to receive an equal amount of playing time in April.

Now the question remains, who will be the Phillies' third baseman come Opening Day on Friday, April 8?

If spring training stats are any indication, Stott has been the hotter player offensively coming out of camp.

In 34 plate appearances, the 24-year-old slashed an impressive .429/.529/.607 with two doubles, six walks, a home run, and three RBI. 

Bohm struggled through his first few spring starts, but after taking some reps in minor league camp last weekend, he looks a bit more confident at the plate. That confidence shone through when he hit a home run against the Baltimore Orioles on April 1. 

As Opening Day quickly approaches, what Girardi decides to do with his young players this month remains to be seen.

