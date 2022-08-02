Report: Phillies Linked to Angels Outfielder Marsh

In a story published by NBC Sports Philadelphia this morning, Philadelphia Phillies insider Jim Salisbury mentioned Brandon Marsh as a possible trade target for the team.

The 24-year-old outfielder is a tremendous defender and would make for a strong late-inning defensive replacement in center field. Unfortunately, his bat has yet to acclimate to big league pitching. In 583 career plate appearances, he is hitting just .239/.299/.354.

Marsh's biggest problem is his strikeout-rate, which he has run to 36.2% this season. When he's not striking out, however, Marsh can actually hit the ball quite well. His xwOBA on contact in his career is an impressive .435. Unfortunately, his low walk rate and sky-high strikeout rate are dragging his offensive numbers way down.

As Salisbury points out, the Phillies are known to be in talks with the Angels for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. Dave Dombrowski could be interested in obtaining Syndergaard and Marsh in a package deal.

Jose Siri, another excellent defensive outfielder linked to Philadelphia, is now off the board, having been sent to the Tampa Bay Rays yesterday afternoon in the three-team Trey Mancini deal.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!