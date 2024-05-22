Watch: Texas Star Destroys Phillies Fan’s Nachos with Home Run
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Texas Rangers, 5-2, on Tuesday, driving the Rangers under .500 for the first time this season and pushing the Phillies’ record to 35-14 this season.
But, along the way, one Philadelphia fan had to sacrifice her nachos.
With the Phillies leading 3-1 in the eighth inning, two-time World Series MVP Corey Seager came to play to face Philadelphia reliever Jeff Hoffman.
Seager, a left-handed slugger, is one of baseball’s most aggressive hitters. He tends to swing at the first pitch. He swung at Hoffman’s first offering, connected, and sent the ball 380 feet into the right-field seats at Citizens Bank Park.
In cases like this, a fan tends to either catch the ball or retrieve it once its hit the ground.
Well, this time, the nachos being enjoyed by a Phillies fan caught the ball.
One user on social media posted a closer replay that showed the person with the nachos actually trying to use them to catch the ball while the fan next to her tried to catch it with a glove, but the ball landed below the glove.
Seager’s home run barely got over the wall. In fact, it bounced off the retaining wall where the fans were seated, which is just above the right field wall. Momentarily, Seager was held at second base, as nearly everyone thought it was a double.
But, the hit was reviewed and the call was changed to a home run.
It cut the Phillies’ lead to 3-2, but Philadelphia scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to pad the lead for starting pitcher Ranger Suárez, who claimed the win and improved to 9-0.