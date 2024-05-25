Would Phillies Consider Trading Away Top Prospect Andrew Painter?
The Philadelphia Phillies are having a season of epic proportions. Their current record is unlike anything this franchise has seen in the modern era.
After two years of falling just short of a World Series championship, this iteration of the Phillies franchise is all in on trying to complete the task. That means it is very likely that president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will make a move to reflect that motivation at the trade deadline.
While always aggressive to make additions, could Dombrowski go even further and trade away the organization's top prospect Andrew Painter?
According to The Athletic, it could be in the cards if teams are content with his current rehab from Tommy John surgery.
"If I’m the A’s, I am converting Miller to the starting rotation where I believe he can develop into a No. 1 type of starter," writes MLB insider Jim Bowden.
"If they’re not going to make him a starter, they should deal him now, when they would get the best possible return. So what’s a fair package for Miller from the Phillies? From Oakland’s side, I’m asking for third baseman Aidan Miller, who is ranked as the Phillies’ top position player prospect by MLB Pipeline, and Mick Abel as the return, or Miller and starting pitcher Andrew Painter, their top overall prospect, if I’m comfortable with how his rehab is progressing after Tommy John surgery last year. Those are steep asks, but Miller is that good, on and off the field."
Miller converting to a rotational role is a big if but there is a precedent for it. At least Philadelphia knows that Miller can perform at an elite level in a high-leverage role and has an additional year of team control.
Of course, Miller has had his fair share of injuries including a shoulder injury in 2022 and a UCL sprain that did not result in surgery in 2023. Turning him into a starter would be a risk given the injury history.
Still, the Phillies would have to give up a player like Painter as well as an additional top prospect to even get in the room with the Oakland Athletics.
All eyes will be on Dombrowski and how aggressive he wants to get in the pursuit of the next World Series championship for Philadelphia.