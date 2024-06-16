Philadelphia Phillies GM Speaks Out On Ranger Suarez's Future
The Philadelphia Phillies have found a lot of success so far this season. With a 47-23 record, the Phillies are one of the top teams in baseball and have a decent shot of winning a World Series.
A big part of their success has been due to their top-notch pitching staff. Ranger Suarez has been the ace for the rotation and has been nearly untouchable all season long.
So far during the 2024 season, the 28-year-old left-hander has started in 14 games. He has compiled a 10-1 record to go along with an impressive 1.77 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP, and a 4.8 K/BB ratio.
Those numbers show just how dominant Suarez has been. However, there is a big question facing Philadelphia and Suarez following the season.
With the kind of performance he has had, a contract extension is something that could be on the table.
In a recent interview with Phillies' general manager Dave Dombrowski, he opened up a bit about the future and how much the franchise wants to keep Suarez around.
“Of course you would love to have a Ranger Suarez in your organization for years to come. We usually do not discuss contract extensions during the season because you don’t want it to be a distraction. The one thing out of it is that we would definitely like to have Ranger with us for a long time.”
Basically, Philadelphia isn't planning to get something done with Suarez during the season. But, they'll do everything they can to lock him up long-term afterwards.
The Phillies look to have a championship window wide open. With the setup of the roster, that window should stay open for at least a few years if they play their cards right.
Suarez is going to be a massive part of trying to bring a championship back to Philadelphia. Getting a long-term deal done now would make a lot of sense for both the franchise and Suarez.
Expect to see the Phillies try to get something done with their ace in the offseason. It's very likely that the two sides will be able to work something out.
They're a match made in heaven and it would be strange to see either side want to move on from the other.