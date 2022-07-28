Ortiz is Phillies System's Hottest Bat

Much to the surprise of, well, everyone, the Philadelphia Phillies system's hottest bat hasn't been Johan Rojas, nor Logan O'Hoppe, but 2015's big-money international acquisition Jhailyn Ortiz.

In the month of July, Ortiz is hitting an outrageous .364/.462/.530 slash, alongside nine extra-base hits. With this scorching month, the 23 year-old has lifted himself to a .256 average on the season, coupled with a .789 OPS.

It will be fascinating to see what the Phillies' plan to do with Ortiz. He is a very good defender at the outfield corners, and boasts quite possibly the strongest arm in the system. That said, he is relatively blocked at the major league level, and strikeouts remain an issue for him.

With the trade deadline only five days away, Ortiz picked the right time to get hot. He could be a popular name in conversations this summer.

Other top stories:

Triple-A: Maton Posts Another Strong Day at the Plate

As fans of the major league club continue to watch Didi Gregorius either pop out or ground out to first base on a regular basis, Nick Maton is dominating Triple-A pitching. He went 2-for-3 in the IronPigs loss on Wednesday.

Fighting for a call-up, Maton has hit .357 in 10 games with Lehigh Valley since his return from a shoulder injury. The infielder has walked five times to nine strikeouts, and has managed four doubles in that same span.

Scouts seem higher on Maton this year, and that's because he's found more lift in his swing which, coupled with his already enticing gap power, has made all the difference.

There is every chance that the 25 year-old could emerge as a strong every day contributor at the major league level, but he too could be a popular name prior to the upcoming August 2 deadline.

Double-A: Francisco Morales Rights the Ship

After battling with his command and mechanics over the last many weeks, Francisco Morales seems to have found himself once more. He struck out the side in the ninth on ten pitches yesterday for Reading.

Morales' month has been solid. He's pitched to a 2.45 ERA, striking out 12 across 7.1 innings of work. He continues to struggle slightly with command, but batters are hitting a minuscule .090 against him in Double-A.

The stuff is clearly there. If he can nail it down over the next month or so, he has a real chance to help the big club in September.

High-A: Carlos De La Cruz Hits His Fifth Homer in as many Games

He's done it again. All six-foot-eight of Carlos De La Cruz managed to launch his fifth home run in five games, giving the outfielder nine total on the season.

It's been a solid year for the giant of a man, as he's posted a .273 average and .817 OPS in High-A Jersey Shore.

Unfortunately, the 22 year-old flashed his hamartia in Wednesdays game as well, striking out in all three of his subsequent plate appearances.

Still, it's always exciting to see such an intriguing prospect hit the way he is.

Single-A: Scott Moss Tosses First Rehab Start with Clearwater

The Phillies claimed Scott Moss off of waivers from Cleveland early on in the season, and subsequently snuck him through waivers as starting pitching depth.

Unfortunately, he went on to miss the first five months of the season with an injury, and is just now making his Phillies affiliated ball debut.

The 27 year-old tossed 2.2 innings of scoreless work, but walked four. Moss will likely slot into Lehigh Valley's rotation once he's fully rehabbed.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Durham Bulls: L 4-11

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI

2B Jean Segura - 0-for-4, K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Erie SeaWolves: L 3-6

OF Simon Muzziotti - 1-for-5, HR, R, RBI, K

LHP Erik Miller - 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: L 5-6

OF Ethan Wilson - 2-for-5, RBI, 2 K

LHP Rafael Marcano - 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays: L 1-2

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 1-for-4

RHP Eiberson Castellano - 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!