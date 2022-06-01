Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Gregorius Begins Rehab with a Bang

Skip to main content
Phillies MiLB Recap: Gregorius Begins Rehab with a Bang

The Philadelphia Phillies' shortstop kicked his rehab stint off in a big way.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies' shortstop kicked his rehab stint off in a big way.

The unfortunate news was reported yesterday that the Philadelphia Phillies second baseman, Jean Segura, would be out for quite some time with a fractured finger. A major blow.

Conveniently, Didi Gregorius is on the comeback trail, as he began his rehab stint with Lehigh Valley in their 7-3 win over the RailRiders yesterday.

Unfortunately, the rest of the Phillies' minor league affiliates weren't able to record their respective wins, but there are some interesting individual performances. So, here's everything you may have missed on the Phillies farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: SS Didi Gregorius - 2-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB

With the news of Jean Segura's fractured finger, it's unclear how much more time Gregorius will spend in Lehigh Valley. That said, it's expected he'll be back with the big club sooner rather than later.

Gregorius had been the benefactor of some good batted ball luck in 2022, and it looks like both he, Bryson Stott, and Johan Camargo will be splitting time between second base and shortstop.

Double-A: RHP Billy Sullivan - 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

One of the more exciting relief prospects in the Phillies system, Sullivan was part of an expansive undrafted free agent class of 2020, one that is paying extreme dividends for the Phillies.

Equipped with an electric fastball, the 23 year-old has managed to get off to a solid start in 2022, slinging his way to a 2.50 ERA across 18 innings, striking out 23. On the flip side however, he's also walked 15 batters in that span, whereas last year, he walked just 13 batters across 23.2 innings, striking out 35.

His command is going through a bit of an adjustment, but opponents are hitting just .227 against him. He's certainly an arm to watch going forward.

High-A: RHP Kyle Glogoski - 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

He's at it again! The Phillies premiere "finesse over stuff" pitcher tossed four scoreless innings, recording all five of his strikeouts through the first two innings.

His 2021 campaign was a blip on the radar of an exciting minor league career, as COVID issues within the Phillies system forced the New Zealander to bounce around a bit, and he subsequently suffered an elbow sprain that would sideline him for the remainder of the season.

But, Glogoski seems healthy as ever to begin 2022, and his fastball / changeup combination, which has always been his calling card, was on full display on Tuesday.

Single-A: RHP Oswald Medina - 4.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Coming into the 2022 season, Medina was one of my favorite young pitching prospects to watch out for. He boasts an arsenal that is chock full of horizontal movement, and locates his pitches surprisingly well for a 20 year-old. In fact, he is rather reminiscent of Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin, in that his sinker moves double-digit inches across the plate, and he has an undeniable feel for pitching.

With as much stuff as he has, the youngster has managed to walk just six batters across his first 34 innings of work, but has conversely struck out just 22.

Still, with his visible stuff and mature command, there's a lot to like about Oswald Medina.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. SWB RailRiders: W 7-3

Notable Performances:

1B Darick Hall - 1-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB

RHP Francisco Morales - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Hartford Yard Goats: L 0-4

Notable Performances:

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 0-for-4, 3 K

C Logan O'Hoppe - 0-for-3, BB

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 4-10

Notable Performances:

OF Baron Radcliff - 2-for-4, 2 K

OF Ethan Wilson - 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays: L 3-5

RHP Konnor Ash - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 1-for-4, R, 2 K

