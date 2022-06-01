Report: Jean Segura To Miss Time with Fractured Finger

Jean Segura left Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants after he was hit in the hand while attempting to bunt. According to beat writer Todd Zolecki, Segura has fractured his right index finger.

Tuesday night was not the first incidence this season of Segura leaving a game after getting plunked. In early April Segura exited a game in the bottom of the sixth inning after getting hit by Sean Reid-Foley. That time, however, he avoided the IL.

The loss of Segura will be huge for the Phillies, as he has been one of their most consistent hitters so far this season, slashing .275/.324/.407. His batting average is second-highest on the team behind only Bryce Harper, while his OBP is third behind Harper and J.T. Realmuto.

Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi does have a few options to look at when selecting Segura's replacement for the foreseeable future.

The obvious solution would be to move Johan Camargo over to second while moving Bryson Stott into the shortstop spot as a placeholder until Didi Gregorius returns from his rehab stint in Lehigh Valley, which is what Girardi did on Tuesday night.

Once Gregorius returns, getting Stott out of the lineup as soon as possible may be the best course of action. The biggest flaw in Stott's game so far has been his offense. In his rookie campaign, Stott is hitting .114/.173/.129, which pales in comparison to Gregorius's .288/.338/.356 slash line prior to his injury.

Another option would be to call up Nick Maton, who is currently playing second base for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He is hitting .234/.353/.461 this season at Triple-A. This would not be Maton's first time in a major league setting either. In 2021, Maton played in 52 games for Philadelphia where he hit a respectable .256/.323/.385.

Both of these are options for Girardi and Dave Dombrowski to take into consideration when looking to replace the ever-so-consistent Segura as he heals from his injury.

