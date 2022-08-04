Ricketts Continues Hot Start to Phillies Career

It's rather ironic that a 22 year old catcher who was just assigned to his first professional organization not two days ago is now headlining this minor league report, but that should provide an idea of just how strong Caleb Ricketts' start has been.

The Phillies seventh rounder has begun his time in the Phillies organization with six hits in his first nine at-bats, including his first professional home run, which came yesterday in the second half of Clearwater's double-header.

Quite a few of the Phillies' newest draftees are getting off to solid starts in Single-A, which will hopefully spark what has been a dismal Clearwater offense, that has since become worse after the trade of Jadiel Sanchez.

Other Top Stories:

Triple-A: Plassmeyer Carves up Syracuse

The Phillies acquired Michael Plassmeyer in a minor league exchange for Austin Wynns in June, and since then, that trade has proven anything other than minor.

The crafty lefty has been outstanding in an IronPigs uniform, tossing a 3.27 ERA in 44.0 innings of work, while walking just seven batters in the process. Plassmeyer is the proud owner of an outstanding 2.0 walks-per-nine rate across his minor league career.

On Wednesday night, the former San Francisco Giants product tossed seven innings of one-run ball, striking out a career high 11 batters.

At 25 years old, Plassmeyer's single struggle has come on the long ball. In a combined 90.1 innings of Triple-A work this year, he's allowed 25 home runs.

A lot of that likely has to do with the home run haven that is the Pacific Coast League, but even in Lehigh Valley, Plassmeyer has scattered 10 home runs across his aforementioned 44 frames. It's not like he's been particularly hittable either, as Plassmeyer has held opponents to a .230 average with the IronPigs.

Still, the former fourth rounder has brought much needed depth to the rotation for the Phillies Triple-A affiliate, and has been intriguing enough to turn some heads

Double-A: Rojas Breaks Slump, Lashes Three Hits

After he got off to a hot start following his promotion, Johan Rojas began to cool down a bit by the end of July. He entered August with just one hit in his last 13 at-bats, and followed that with another hitless night to begin the month.

Luckily, he busted right out of his lull on Wednesday night, finishing his day with six total bases, and a home run short of the cycle.

When the dust settled following a flurry of trades took place prior to MLB's August 2 trade deadline, the Phillies opted to hang onto Johan Rojas. The 21-year-old is chock full of promise, and is likely valued by his current organization more so than any other.

His time in Double-A has been supremely encouraging, and if Rojas can build upon the progress made this year, there is every chance he'll have an impact on the Major League club quite soon.

High-A: Hitters in Jersey Shore Continue to Struggle

Following the promotion of Carlos De La Cruz, the BlueClaws were immediately stripped of their hottest hitter, leaving underperforming bats like Ethan Wilson, Casey Martin, and Luis Garcia to pick up the slack.

Unfortunately, things haven't worked out in their favor just yet. Wilson, the Phillies second round pick last year, has struggled immensely at Jersey Shore, posting a .641 OPS. He's had a hard time getting on base, showcased by a dismal .289 OBP.

Casey Martin, the Phillies big-time over-slot third rounder from 2020, has also proven a major disappointment, turning in a .549 OPS. At least his plus-plus defensive traits across the board have been a bright spot in the 23-year-old's otherwise tough 2022.

It is imperative that these two bats in particular get going at some point in their Phillies career.

Single-A: Hao-Yu Lee Reaches Base Three Times, Getting Back on Track

After a wrist injury sidelined the Phillies' most promising young bat, he returned in mid-July, and began battling his way back. He reached base three times on Wednesday, including two walks and a single.

Lee is hitting .257 since his return to Clearwater, and his approach continues to impress. One would have to think that, should he find his way back to where he was pre-injury, a Jersey Shore promotion is not far away.

Lehigh Valley IronPigs vs. Syracuse Mets: W 6-1

UTIL Dalton Guthrie - 1-for-4, 2 RBI, K

C Donny Sands - 1-for-2. 2 R, 2 BB, K

Reading Fightin Phils vs. Hartford Yard Goats: W 12-10

RHP Mike Adams - 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

LHP Taylor Lehman - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: L 2-7

RHP Brent Schulze - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

OF Marcus Lee Sang - 1-for-4, 2B, 2 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: W 6-5, L 2-6

OF Chad Castillo - 1-for-3, 2 K

RHP Sam Jacobsak - 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!