Pirates' Rising Star A Potential Trade Candidate?
The Pittsburgh Pirates boast one of baseball's most promising group of pitchers heading into the 2025 season, led by last year's National League Rookie of the Year in Paul Skenes.
But will they be able to keep the group of pitchers together for the foreseeable future? Or will Pittsburgh use its surplus of pitching to improve an offense in need of an impact bat or two?
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer listed a group of young players who could be on the move with the 2025 season right around the corner and tabbed Pirates right-handed pitcher Jared Jones as one player who could be traded. Rymer noted that the Boston Red Sox and Pirates had conversations about Jones, though nothing came to fruition.
Rymer also listed the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs as potential trade partners for the Pirates and one of their young pitchers.
"Before they gobbled up Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler and Patrick Sandoval, the Red Sox reportedly had talks with the Bucs about Jones at the winter meetings," Rymer writes. "This doesn't necessarily mean that Jones, who impressed in spurts as a rookie in 2024, is available. Yet, given their dire need for an impact bat (or two), the Bucs would be unwise to take him off the table entirely."
The Pirates and Red Sox have a history of making trades of late, including Pittsburgh trading right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester for second baseman/utility player Nick Yorke ahead of last year's deadline.
Jones, 23, went 6-8 with a 4.14 ERA over 22 starts and he struck out 132 batters over 121 2/3 innings.
He was off to a strong start in his rookie season, going 5-6 with a 3.56 ERA while striking out 98 batters over 91 innings pitched before the All-Star break, holding opponents to a .220 batting average in the process.
A strained right lat cost Jones nearly two months in the second half and limited him to just six starts. Jones struggled to replicate his success before the All-Star break, as he went 1-2 with a 5.87 ERA.
If the Pirates were to trade Jones, a deal inside the division to the Cubs would likely incense the fan base no matter who they received back in a trade. A trade with the Orioles would make much more sense and given their surplus of position player prospects, they'd likely give the Pirates the best chance at landing the impact bats they desperately need.
In the end, it all comes down to how the Pirates feel about Jones and the rest of the pitchers they have both in the big leagues and coming up through the minor leagues. If the Pirates think someone like Bubba Chandler can adequately replace Jones, then trading him for a top hitting prospect could be in their best interest.
But if Pittsburgh believes Jones can become a star and give it one of the best 1-2 punches in baseball atop its rotation, then keeping him and maintaining its biggest strength could be the smart play for the Pirates.
