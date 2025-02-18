Pirates' Paul Skenes Draws Comparison To Former Cy Young Winner
What Paul Skenes does as an encore for the Pittsburgh Pirates in his second big league season is among the top storylines heading into 2025 season.
On the heels of a historic rookie season, some believe Skenes could be due for more history. Former pitcher and current analyst Ron Darling believes that Skenes could follow in the footsteps of his former teammate on the New York Mets, right-handed pitcher Dwight "Doc" Gooden. Gooden won the National League Rookie of the Year, then had an even better second season en route to winning the NL Cy Young Award.
Having witnessed Gooden's greatness, Darling believes Skenes is capable of doing the same thing in 2025.
"I was lucky enough to play with Dwight Gooden and he had a breakout rookie season — one of the best in the history of the game," Darling said. "He followed that up his second year with a Cy Young. I don't feel any differently about this young man. It seems natural that he will turn in a season for the ages."
Gooden and Skenes are two of the five pitchers to win the Rookie of the Year and finish in the top three for the Cy Young Award in the same season. Darling pitched 13 years in the big leagues for the Mets (1983-1991), Montreal Expos (1991) and Athletics (1991-1995)
Gooden went 17-9 with a 2.60 ERA, struck out 276 batters over 218 innings in his rookie year and was second in the NL Cy Young vote. He followed that up with one of the greatest seasons ever by a pitcher, as he went 24-4 with a 1.53 ERA and struck out 268 batters over 276.2 innings pitched en route to unanimously winning the NL Cy Young Award.
Skenes' rookie season was one of the greatest in MLB history, as he went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts while setting a Pirates franchise record for a rookie with 170 strikeouts over 133 innings. He was also the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA below 2.20 and over 150 strikeouts in their first 21 games and the second pitcher since 1913 to have an ERA below 2.00 through their first 22 appearances.
Skenes was also the first rookie pitcher to start an All-Star game since Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Hideo Nomo in 1995. If Skenes were to win the NL Cy Young Award in 2025, he'd be the first Pirates pitcher since Doug Drabek in 1990.
"He's got the right makeup and body," Darling said. "There's also a joy to when he pitches, slash toughness and meanness, when he's out there as well. It's a real great combination. It's gonna be fun to watch him."
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates