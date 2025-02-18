Pirates Get Brutal MLB Ranking
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into 2025 with expectations of a much better season than last, but not everyone thinks they'll reach those goals.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic ranked all 30 MLB teams heading into Spring Training and placed the Pirates at No. 23, the second team in the National League Central Division.
He placed the Chicago Cubs at No. 16, first in the division, then the Cincinnati Reds at No. 17, the Milwaukee Brewers at No. 18 and the St. Louis Cardinals in last at No. 25.
Bowden likes what the Pirates have in their starting rotation, but he is unsure of what to make of their offense and who will step up when needed, if this team wants to make a postseason run.
"The Pirates’ starting rotation — Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, Mitch Keller, Bubba Chandler, Bailey Falter and Johan Oviedo — is good enough to make the playoffs," Bowden wrote.
"However, on offense, they have big questions. It looks like moving Oneil Cruz to center field was a success and that he’ll be their long-term solution there. First baseman Spencer Horwitz, whom they acquired in a trade with the Guardians, should be a solid addition to the lineup, but he might not be ready for the start of the season after undergoing wrist surgery.
"It’s also unclear how much veterans Tommy Pham and Andrew McCutchen have left in the tank, whether Joey Bart can replicate the success he had last year, if Ke’Bryan Hayes can stay healthy for a full season, among other key questions. (Can Bryan Reynolds have a career year? Will any of their young position-player prospects, like Nick Gonzales or Endy Rodríguez, make an impact?) And, finally, in the bullpen, can two-time All-Star David Bednar bounce back after a poor year?"
The Pirates finished the 2024 season 76-86 and bottom of the NL Central, the same record they had in 2023.
Pittsburgh hasn't seen a postseason birth in 10 years since 2015 and only one winning season during that time, with six straight coming into this campaign.
They were in the race for a National League Wild Card spot last season in late July at 55-52, but finished 9-19 in the month of August, ending their postseason chances.
The Pirates will need their starting rotation healthy and strong all year long, plus improvements from their bullpen, particularly Bednar, and their offense as a whole if they want to end their playoff drought.
