Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers look to close out their season series against the Houston Astros with a victory on Thursday night at Globe Life Field.
Houston Astros (85-60) at Texas Rangers (54-91)

Thursday, September 16, 2021
7:05 PM CT
Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX
Roof Closed

Probables:
HOU: RHP Luis Garcia (10-7, 3.43 ERA)
vs
TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (0-1, 6.92 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Houston Astros
TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston
Radio: KLAT1010, KBME, KTRH 740

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Leody Taveras
  2. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  4. RF DJ Peters
  5. LF Willie Calhoun
  6. 2B Nick Solak
  7. C Yohel Pozo
  8. DH Brock Holt
  9. 3B Yonny Hernandez

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Jose Altuve
  2. 3B Alex Bregman
  3. DH Yordan Alvarez
  4. 1B Yuli Gurriel
  5. RF Kyle Tucker
  6. SS Carlos Correa
  7. CF Jose Siri
  8. LF Jake Meyers
  9. C Martín Maldonado

Rangers Injury Report

COVID-19 Injured List

  • RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23)

Foltynewicz is rehabbing in Arizona.

NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster, same as a when a player is added to the 60-day IL. Players who are added to the 40-man roster as replacements do not have to clear waivers when they are later removed.

10-Day Injured List

  • Andy Ibáñez (left hamstring strain): Ibáñez began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is is rehabbing in Arizona. According to Rangers PR, he could possibly pitch in games in a couple of weeks. A return to the big leagues this season is very unlikely.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on Wednesday morning to repair UCL in right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

