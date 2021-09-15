'Make A Difference': Rangers' Trevino Nominated For Roberto Clemente Award

"I'm not going to have this platform forever. But while I'm here, I'm going to make sure that I make a difference," - Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino.

ARLINGTON, Texas ‚— Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that catcher Jose Trevino was named the Texas Rangers 2021 nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, baseball’s most prestigious individual honor.

The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

As part of the annual program, each MLB club nominates one player to be considered for the league-wide award in tribute to Clemente’s achievements and character.

Though Clemente played before Trevino was even born, the Pittsburgh Pirates Hall of Famer had an impact on him long before his professional career began. Even in high school, Trevino wore No. 21 because he reminded his coach of the Pirates legendary outfielder.

"Just to be represented with the rest of the guys in that category, to have Roberto's name next to my name forever — like I just received a picture on my phone of my picture next to his — that means the world to me," Trevino said. "My family knows how much it means to me, and I'm hoping everybody knows how much it means to me because I'm not going to have this platform forever. But while I'm here, I'm going to make sure that I make a difference."

Since joining the Rangers in 2019, Trevino has been very active in a number of community programs. He served as the honorary chairman of the 2020 Texas Rangers Toy Drive, which raised funds to purchase holiday gifts for youngsters at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy in Dallas.

At the same time, Trevino worked with the West Side Helping Hand in his hometown of Corpus Christi to purchase over 2,800 toys for families in need, which is the fourth consecutive year he has operated that Holiday Toy Drive.

During the hiatus in the 2020 MLB season due to the pandemic, Trevino created “Trevi Talks” on social media, where he engaged fans, gave away prizes, and raised funds for several organizations.

This season, Trevino designed a special Tayhoss “Hip Hip Jose” T-shirt with the process of its sales going to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. He also has participated in a number of other Rangers community events.

"It's just something I've always wanted to do," Trevino said. "Yeah, it's work in the offseason. But it's fun work. Having people reach out and say, 'Hey, do you have a couple extra toys for my kids? I'm running a little low on cash this Christmas.' Having them show up, and we're filling their trunk up with a bunch of toys, bikes and stuff like that, just to make somebody else happy, that goes a long way for me. It makes me and my family feel good to know we're helping out the community."

Trevino will be presented with his 2021 Rangers Roberto Clemente Award in a pre-game ceremony on Wednesday, September 15, which marks the 20th annual Roberto Clemente Day. As part of the league-wide celebration, the Roberto Clemente Day logo will appear on the bases and official dugout lineup cards and a special tribute video will be played in ballparks.

In addition, certain players will be permitted to wear No. 21 uniforms in tribute to Clemente, just as players wear No. 42 on Jackie Robinson Day. Trevino will be one of them.

"I'm going to take pride in that jersey because it means a lot more than people think," Trevino said.

The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be selected by a blue ribbon panel, including MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, representatives from MLB-affiliated networks, MLB.com, as well as Roberto’s children, Enrique, Luis and Roberto Clemente, Jr.

Beginning on Tuesday, fans can vote for the Roberto Clemente Award at mlb.com/clemente21. The site will feature bios of each of the nominees and will allow fans to vote until the end of the season on Sunday, October 3. The winner of the fan vote will count as one vote among those cast by the blue ribbon panel.

The concept of honoring MLB players for their philanthropic work was created in 1971 as the “Commissioner’s Award.” The recognition was renamed to the “Roberto Clemente Award” in 1973 in honor of Clemente, who died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook