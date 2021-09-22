Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Texas Rangers (55-96) at New York Yankees (85-67)
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
6:05 PM CT
Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY
Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (6-5, 4.52 ERA)
vs
NYY: RHP Corey Kluber (5-3, 3.68 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
New York Yankees
TV: YES Network
Radio: WFAN, WADO
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- 2B Yonny Hernandez
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- DH Andy Ibáñez
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- RF Adolis García
- LF Willie Calhoun
- CF DJ Peters
- 3B Brock Holt
- C Jose Trevino
New York Yankees Starting Lineup
- 3B DJ LeMahieu
- 1B Luke Voit
- DH Aaron Judge
- RF Giancarlo Stanton
- LF Joey Gallo
- 2B Gleyber Torres
- SS Gio Urshela
- C Kyle Higashioka
- CF Brett Gardner
The Texas Rangers face off with Corey Kluber and the New York Yankees as the two clubs wrap up their season series on Wednesday night.
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
N/A
60-Day Injured List
- Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.
- Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
- Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice sometime this week.
- Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
- José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
- Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
- Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
- Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months
Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.
