September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers face off with Corey Kluber and the New York Yankees as the two clubs wrap up their season series on Wednesday night.
Author:

Texas Rangers (55-96) at New York Yankees (85-67)

Wednesday, September 22, 2021
6:05 PM CT
Yankee Stadium | Bronx, NY

Probables:
TEX: LHP Taylor Hearn (6-5, 4.52 ERA)
vs
NYY: RHP Corey Kluber (5-3, 3.68 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

New York Yankees
TV: YES Network
Radio: WFAN, WADO

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Yonny Hernandez
  2. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. DH Andy Ibáñez
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. RF Adolis García
  6. LF Willie Calhoun
  7. CF DJ Peters
  8. 3B Brock Holt
  9. C Jose Trevino

New York Yankees Starting Lineup

  1. 3B DJ LeMahieu
  2. 1B Luke Voit
  3. DH Aaron Judge
  4. RF Giancarlo Stanton
  5. LF Joey Gallo
  6. 2B Gleyber Torres
  7. SS Gio Urshela
  8. C Kyle Higashioka
  9. CF Brett Gardner

Recommended Articles

Sep 17, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers face off with Corey Kluber and the New York Yankees as the two clubs wrap up their season series on Wednesday night.

Aug 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) strikes out during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
Play

'Outclassed': Recent Struggles A Harsh Reminder For Young Rangers

The Texas Rangers are now on the brink of their first 100-loss season since 1973. While it's painful to watch, it's a necessary step that requires patience. Just ask Pete Incaviglia.

Sep 21, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo (13) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Gallo Homers Against Rangers In Texas' Third Straight Loss

For the first time in his career, Joey Gallo hit a home run against the Texas Rangers.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

N/A

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is currently on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. He's been taking part in baseball activity, and could start hitting during batting practice sometime this week.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King underwent thoracic outlet surgery on September 17. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers did not find any structural damage in Snyder's shoulder, but he is out for the remainder of the season.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on September 15 to repair the UCL in his right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

Additional injury note: Sherten Apostel had surgery to repair cartilage in his knee. Like John King, he should also be ready for spring training.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Sep 17, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Aug 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) strikes out during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field.
News

'Outclassed': Recent Struggles A Harsh Reminder For Young Rangers

Sep 21, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Joey Gallo (13) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Gallo Homers Against Rangers In Texas' Third Straight Loss

Sep 20, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (9) hits an RBI double against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Sep 19, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister (28) looks on during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers History Today: The End of The Jeff Banister Era

Yankees-Gary-Sanchez-1
News

Rangers Lose To Gallo And Yankees 4-3 In Opener

FUMYJIP7BBG57E3OKN6MCCTZNI
News

Rangers vs Yankees: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Sep 19, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (24) reacts to being pulled from the game against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers Struggles Continue As They Drop Finale vs White Sox

Juan Gonzalez
News

Rangers History Today: Two Home Run Milestones In One Game