García Sets Two Rangers Rookie Records In 7-4 Win Over Orioles

The 2021 season has been trying for the Texas Rangers, but having the American League Rookie of the Year on their team would be a nice consolation prize.

The road has been a tough place for the Texas Rangers this season, but the team ended on a high note, defeating the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards. The win wrapped up the club's 2021 road schedule, finishing with a 24-57 record away from Arlington. It also staved off their 100th loss of the year.

Eight of nine Rangers starters recorded a hit on Sunday, with Adolis García, Andy Ibáñez and Willie Calhoun leading the way, as each had two hits apiece. Ibáñez got the scoring started with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. After Anthony Santander tied the game in the Orioles half of the inning, García quickly gave the Rangers the lead again with an RBI double in the fifth inning.

Willie Calhoun added to a Rangers 4-2 lead with a two-run triple in the eighth inning. Since returning from the Injured List, Calhoun is batting .314 in 11 games.

Dane Dunning was solid on the mound for the Rangers, flashing a lot of the good stuff he has in his repertoire. However, he struggled with command, which limited his ability to go deep into the ballgame. Overall, he gave up two runs on just one hit (a homer by Anthony Santander) with five walks and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Jharel Cotton pitched well in relief, logging 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Dennis Santana continued his fine form with a quick two outs in the seventh inning, and Spencer Patton pitched a scoreless eighth inning. With a 7-2 lead, Kolby Allard came in to close things out in the ninth inning, but quickly gave up a double and a homer on just three pitches. After Allard recorded two outs, manager Chris Woodward opted for his closer Joe Barlow, who struck out Ryan McKenna for the final out of the ballgame, notching his ninth save of the season.

Rookie Of The Year?

Adolis García's RBI double gave him 256 total bases on the season, breaking the Rangers rookie record set by Mark Teixeira in 2003. García also broke the Rangers rookie for outfield assist on Sunday as he recorded his 15th of the season.

The 28-year-old rookie is on the brink of owning two more club rookie records. García is currently tied with Pete Incaviglia's 30 home runs, and his double gave him his 86th RBI of the season, just two short of tying Incaviglia's record, both of which were set in 1986.

As far as his competition for the American League Rookie of the Year, it appears to be García's award to lose. He entered play on Sunday tied with Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena with a 2.7 fWAR, but edges him by 11 home runs and 17 RBI. Baltimore's Ryan Mountcastle leads García by one homer for the AL rookie lead and only trails by two RBI. However, García is clearly the better defensive player and is worth more than one win in fWAR and nearly 2 1/2 wins in bWAR.

What's Next

The Rangers (57-99) head back to Arlington for their final homestand of the 2021 season. After an off day on Monday, the Rangers will begin a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels, who entered play on Sunday with a 74-81 record.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook