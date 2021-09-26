September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

García Sets Two Rangers Rookie Records In 7-4 Win Over Orioles

The 2021 season has been trying for the Texas Rangers, but having the American League Rookie of the Year on their team would be a nice consolation prize.
Author:

The road has been a tough place for the Texas Rangers this season, but the team ended on a high note, defeating the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards. The win wrapped up the club's 2021 road schedule, finishing with a 24-57 record away from Arlington. It also staved off their 100th loss of the year.

Eight of nine Rangers starters recorded a hit on Sunday, with Adolis García, Andy Ibáñez and Willie Calhoun leading the way, as each had two hits apiece. Ibáñez got the scoring started with a two-run homer in the fourth inning. After Anthony Santander tied the game in the Orioles half of the inning, García quickly gave the Rangers the lead again with an RBI double in the fifth inning.

Willie Calhoun added to a Rangers 4-2 lead with a two-run triple in the eighth inning. Since returning from the Injured List, Calhoun is batting .314 in 11 games.

Dane Dunning was solid on the mound for the Rangers, flashing a lot of the good stuff he has in his repertoire. However, he struggled with command, which limited his ability to go deep into the ballgame. Overall, he gave up two runs on just one hit (a homer by Anthony Santander) with five walks and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Jharel Cotton pitched well in relief, logging 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Dennis Santana continued his fine form with a quick two outs in the seventh inning, and Spencer Patton pitched a scoreless eighth inning. With a 7-2 lead, Kolby Allard came in to close things out in the ninth inning, but quickly gave up a double and a homer on just three pitches. After Allard recorded two outs, manager Chris Woodward opted for his closer Joe Barlow, who struck out Ryan McKenna for the final out of the ballgame, notching his ninth save of the season.

Rookie Of The Year?

Adolis García's RBI double gave him 256 total bases on the season, breaking the Rangers rookie record set by Mark Teixeira in 2003. García also broke the Rangers rookie for outfield assist on Sunday as he recorded his 15th of the season.

Recommended Articles

Sep 26, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Play

García Sets Two Rangers Rookie Records In 7-4 Win Over Orioles

The 2021 season has been trying for the Texas Rangers, but having the American League Rookie of the Year on their team would be a nice consolation prize.

just now
Texas Rangers
Play

Rangers History Today: Harrah's First 20/20 Season

Toby Harrah and the Texas Rangers were playing out the 1975 season when set another team milestone.

3 hours ago
Aug 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers vs Orioles: Starting Lineups, Minor League Recap, Injury Report

The Texas Rangers wrap up their 2021 road schedule as they try to avoid their 100th loss in Baltimore on Sunday.

5 hours ago

The 28-year-old rookie is on the brink of owning two more club rookie records. García is currently tied with Pete Incaviglia's 30 home runs, and his double gave him his 86th RBI of the season, just two short of tying Incaviglia's record, both of which were set in 1986.

As far as his competition for the American League Rookie of the Year, it appears to be García's award to lose. He entered play on Sunday tied with Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena with a 2.7 fWAR, but edges him by 11 home runs and 17 RBI. Baltimore's Ryan Mountcastle leads García by one homer for the AL rookie lead and only trails by two RBI. However, García is clearly the better defensive player and is worth more than one win in fWAR and nearly 2 1/2 wins in bWAR.

What's Next

The Rangers (57-99) head back to Arlington for their final homestand of the 2021 season. After an off day on Monday, the Rangers will begin a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels, who entered play on Sunday with a 74-81 record.

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Sep 26, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) hits an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

García Sets Two Rangers Rookie Records In 7-4 Win Over Orioles

just now
Texas Rangers
News

Rangers History Today: Harrah's First 20/20 Season

3 hours ago
Aug 20, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Orioles: Starting Lineups, Minor League Recap, Injury Report

5 hours ago
Sept. 25, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (23) hits a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers Rally, But Lose 99th Game For First Time Since 1985

18 hours ago
Sep 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder DJ Peters (38) rects after hitting a ninth inning triple against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Orioles: Starting Lineups, Minor League Recap, Injury Report

Sep 25, 2021
104549708_original
News

Rangers History Today: Texas 'Claws' Their Way To AL West Title

Sep 25, 2021
Sep 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) single during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

García Caps Off Rangers Rally, Texas Snaps Five-Game Skid

Sep 24, 2021
Sep 23, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Andy Ibanez (77) looks towards the plate during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers vs Orioles: Starting Lineups, Minor League Recap, Injury Report

Sep 24, 2021
bobble
News

Rangers: Heads and Hearts in the Right Place?

Sep 24, 2021