GAME PREVIEW: Rangers at Red Sox, Sept. 1

Texas starts a four-game series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

The Rangers are on a four-game skid as they take on the Boston Red Sox, who just ended a three-game losing streak. The Rangers are 1-2 on the season against the Red Sox, being outscored 19-11.

Texas is now 7-8 since Tony Beasley took over as interim manager. The Rangers have 33 games remaining for the 2022 season.

The Rangers lost 5-3 Wednesday afternoon to the Astros, giving them the club's longest losing streak since the All-Star break. But the 12 wins in August are tied for second-most for any month this season (17-May, 12-June/August).

American League Player of the Week Nathaniel Lowe went 2-2 Wednesday, raising his average to .301 on the season. Lowe is hitting .408 with six home runs and 17 RBI in his last 14 games.

Corey Seager hit his 29th home run of the season Wednesday, which leads all shortstops. His 21 homers at Globe Life Field are tied for the best home total of his career.

Scroll down to get ready for tonight's game.

Texas Rangers (58-71) at Boston Red Sox (63-68)

September 1, 2022, Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts 6:05p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.79)

Vs.

BOS: LHP Rich Hill (6-5, 4.32)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None.

Rangers Injury List:

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Red Sox – NESN

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Red Sox –WEEI 93.7FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Boston Red Sox Starting Lineup

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.