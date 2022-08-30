The Texas Rangers continue their five-game homestand when they host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m..

Texas is now 7-6 since Tony Beasley took over as interim manager. The Rangers have 35 games remaining.

The Rangers lost two of their three games with the Detroit Tigers, which started the homestand on Friday. The Rangers won the first game 7-6 on Friday. Detroit won the second game 11-2 on Saturday. The Tigers won the finale 9-8 on Sunday, as the Rangers nearly rallied in the final three innings after falling behind 9-0.

Adolis García saw his 23-game hitting streak come to an end on Sunday, which leaves him with the fifth-longest hitting streak in team history. Corey Seager has two home runs on Sunday, which helped him establish a new career high for a single season.

Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is the American League Player of the Week and has lifted his season batting average to .300.

Scroll down to get ready for today’s game.

Houston Astros (82-47) at Texas Rangers (58-69)

August 30, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 7:05 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.19)

Vs.

DET: LHP Framber Valdez (13-4, 2.65)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None.

Rangers Injury List:

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Astros – ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Houston Astros Starting Lineup