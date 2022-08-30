Skip to main content
GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers Host Houston Astros on Aug. 30

GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers Host Houston Astros on Aug. 30

Texas begins a two-game home series with the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas begins a two-game home series with the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers continue their five-game homestand when they host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m..

Texas is now 7-6 since Tony Beasley took over as interim manager. The Rangers have 35 games remaining.

The Rangers lost two of their three games with the Detroit Tigers, which started the homestand on Friday. The Rangers won the first game 7-6 on Friday. Detroit won the second game 11-2 on Saturday. The Tigers won the finale 9-8 on Sunday, as the Rangers nearly rallied in the final three innings after falling behind 9-0.

Adolis García saw his 23-game hitting streak come to an end on Sunday, which leaves him with the fifth-longest hitting streak in team history. Corey Seager has two home runs on Sunday, which helped him establish a new career high for a single season.

Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is the American League Player of the Week and has lifted his season batting average to .300.

Scroll down to get ready for today’s game.

Houston Astros (82-47) at Texas Rangers (58-69)

August 30, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 7:05 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.19)

Vs.

DET: LHP Framber Valdez (13-4, 2.65)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None.

Rangers Injury List:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Aug 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Alexy (62) throws during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Recall One Pitcher, Place Another on IR

Roster moves made Tuesday before Texas opens a series with Houston.

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Aug 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.

Rangers Starter Dane Dunning Yet to Beat Astros

The Rangers starter has beat each of the AL West teams ... except for the division-leading Houston Astros.

By Matthew Postins
Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala

Rangers OF Prospect Impresses in Double-A

The Hickory call-up, just 14 games into his Double-A career, his hitting better than .400 and is coming off a walk-off hit on Sunday.

By Matthew Postins

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Astros – ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

Texas Rangers
GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers Host Houston Astros on Aug. 30

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers Host Houston Astros on Aug. 30

Texas begins a two-game home series with the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers continue their five-game homestand when they host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m..

Texas is now 7-6 since Tony Beasley took over as interim manager. The Rangers have 35 games remaining.

The Rangers lost two of their three games with the Detroit Tigers, which started the homestand on Friday. The Rangers won the first game 7-6 on Friday. Detroit won the second game 11-2 on Saturday. The Tigers won the finale 9-8 on Sunday, as the Rangers nearly rallied in the final three innings after falling behind 9-0.

Adolis García saw his 23-game hitting streak come to an end on Sunday, which leaves him with the fifth-longest hitting streak in team history. Corey Seager has two home runs on Sunday, which helped him establish a new career high for a single season.

Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is the American League Player of the Week and has lifted his season batting average to .300.

Scroll down to get ready for today’s game.

Houston Astros (82-47) at Texas Rangers (58-69)

August 30, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 7:05 p.m. (CDT)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.19)

Vs.

DET: LHP Framber Valdez (13-4, 2.65)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None.

Rangers Injury List:

P Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Aug. 26, retroactive to Aug. 23. Eligible to return on Sept. 7.

P Jon Gray (15-day, left oblique strain), placed on Aug. 2. He is eligible to return, but his recovered was expected to take 4-6 weeks.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to be activated. He is on a throwing program in an effort to return.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to be activated on Sept. 2. Note: This is the second time Barlow has been on the injured list due to a blister in the past two months.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to return at some point this season.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Astros – ATT SportsNet-SW

Radio/Internet

Rangers –105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Astros – KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

Houston Astros Starting Lineup

Aug 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher A.J. Alexy (62) throws during the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Recall One Pitcher, Place Another on IR

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Aug 2, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Starter Dane Dunning Yet to Beat Astros

By Matthew Postins
Oregon outfielder Aaron Zavala
Prospects

Rangers OF Prospect Impresses in Double-A

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers Prospect Wins Carolina League Award

By Matthew Postins
Jun 21, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Major League Baseball Player Association executive director Tony Clark speaks during a presentation at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLBPA Pushes To Unionize Minor League Players

By Matthew Postins
Jun 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) rounds the bases after he hits a two run home run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Hitter Named AL Player of Week

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Logo
News

Former Rangers Pitcher on Trial for Child Sexual Assault

By Matthew Postins
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Adolis García’s Hit Streak By The Numbers

By Matthew Postins