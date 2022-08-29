Adolis García’s hit streak came to an end with an 0-for-3 game against Detroit on Sunday. García also drew two walks in the game.

Here are some of the most relevant numbers from García’s 23-game hitting streak:

García is tied for the fifth-longest hitting streak in team history. When García reached 23 games on Saturday, he tied Michael Young (May 14-June 10, 2008) and Josh Hamilton (June 4-30, 2010).

There are four Rangers with longer hit streaks than García’s: Mickey Rivers (24, Aug. 14-Sept. 9, 1980), Young (25, Sept. 2-29, 2005), Ian Kinsler (25, June 17-July 13, 2008) and Gabe Kapler (28, July 17-Aug. 15, 2000). Kapler’s franchise-best hit streak is exactly half has many games as the MLB record-holder, the New York Yankees’ Joe DiMaggio, who hit safely in 56 straight games in 1941.

García has the third-longest hitting streak in baseball this season. The only players with longer hitting streaks are St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt at 25 games (May 7-June 3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trae Turner at 26 games (May 9-June 3).

García’s hit streak spanned 23 games, but it also spanned 25 days. The streak started on Aug. 3 and ended on Aug. 28. The Rangers had two off-days between the start and the end of the streak.

García batted .316/.350/.463/.350 during the streak. He had 30 hits, including five doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI. He also scored 15 runs, walked three times and struck out 28 times.

García had six multiple-hit games during the streak. The most hits he had in any game was three, which came on Aug. 10 at Houston in an extra-innings, 8-4 win.

García had a 10-game streak in which he had exactly one hit in a game, from Aug. 13-Aug. 22.

García batting average improved by 14 points during the streak, from .244 to .258.

Garcia also became the Rangers’ first 20/20 player in 2022 (home runs and stolen bases) and became the first Rangers player since Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez in 1999 to have a 20-game hitting streak, at least 20 home runs and at least 20 stolen bases in the same season.

