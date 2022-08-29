Skip to main content
By The Numbers: Adolis García’s Hit Streak for Rangers

By The Numbers: Adolis García’s Hit Streak for Rangers

The Rangers outfielder ends up tied for the fifth-longest streak in team history after it was snapped on Sunday against Detroit.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers outfielder ends up tied for the fifth-longest streak in team history after it was snapped on Sunday against Detroit.

Adolis García’s hit streak came to an end with an 0-for-3 game against Detroit on Sunday. García also drew two walks in the game.

Here are some of the most relevant numbers from García’s 23-game hitting streak:

García is tied for the fifth-longest hitting streak in team history. When García reached 23 games on Saturday, he tied Michael Young (May 14-June 10, 2008) and Josh Hamilton (June 4-30, 2010).

There are four Rangers with longer hit streaks than García’s: Mickey Rivers (24, Aug. 14-Sept. 9, 1980), Young (25, Sept. 2-29, 2005), Ian Kinsler (25, June 17-July 13, 2008) and Gabe Kapler (28, July 17-Aug. 15, 2000). Kapler’s franchise-best hit streak is exactly half has many games as the MLB record-holder, the New York Yankees’ Joe DiMaggio, who hit safely in 56 straight games in 1941.

García has the third-longest hitting streak in baseball this season. The only players with longer hitting streaks are St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt at 25 games (May 7-June 3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trae Turner at 26 games (May 9-June 3).

García’s hit streak spanned 23 games, but it also spanned 25 days. The streak started on Aug. 3 and ended on Aug. 28. The Rangers had two off-days between the start and the end of the streak.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jul 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) turns a double play as Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) slides into second base in the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Post-Game Notes: Tigers 9, Rangers 8

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 9-8 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

By Matthew Postins
Aug 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) follows through for a double against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Tigers Outlast Rangers on Sunday

Detroit takes it to Texas early for the second straight contest, but the Rangers made it close late.

By Matthew Postins
Aug 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara (35) throws during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

GAME THREAD: How Tigers Beat Rangers

Texas concludes its three-game home series with the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

By Matthew Postins

García batted .316/.350/.463/.350 during the streak. He had 30 hits, including five doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI. He also scored 15 runs, walked three times and struck out 28 times.

García had six multiple-hit games during the streak. The most hits he had in any game was three, which came on Aug. 10 at Houston in an extra-innings, 8-4 win.

García had a 10-game streak in which he had exactly one hit in a game, from Aug. 13-Aug. 22.

García batting average improved by 14 points during the streak, from .244 to .258.

Garcia also became the Rangers’ first 20/20 player in 2022 (home runs and stolen bases) and became the first Rangers player since Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez in 1999 to have a 20-game hitting streak, at least 20 home runs and at least 20 stolen bases in the same season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers
By The Numbers: Adolis García’s Hit Streak for Rangers

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

By The Numbers: Adolis García’s Hit Streak for Rangers

The Rangers outfielder ends up tied for the fifth-longest streak in team history after it was snapped on Sunday against Detroit.

Adolis García’s hit streak came to an end with an 0-for-3 game against Detroit on Sunday. García also drew two walks in the game.

Here are some of the most relevant numbers from García’s 23-game hitting streak:

García is tied for the fifth-longest hitting streak in team history. When García reached 23 games on Saturday, he tied Michael Young (May 14-June 10, 2008) and Josh Hamilton (June 4-30, 2010).

There are four Rangers with longer hit streaks than García’s: Mickey Rivers (24, Aug. 14-Sept. 9, 1980), Young (25, Sept. 2-29, 2005), Ian Kinsler (25, June 17-July 13, 2008) and Gabe Kapler (28, July 17-Aug. 15, 2000). Kapler’s franchise-best hit streak is exactly half has many games as the MLB record-holder, the New York Yankees’ Joe DiMaggio, who hit safely in 56 straight games in 1941.

García has the third-longest hitting streak in baseball this season. The only players with longer hitting streaks are St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt at 25 games (May 7-June 3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trae Turner at 26 games (May 9-June 3).

García’s hit streak spanned 23 games, but it also spanned 25 days. The streak started on Aug. 3 and ended on Aug. 28. The Rangers had two off-days between the start and the end of the streak.

García batted .316/.350/.463/.350 during the streak. He had 30 hits, including five doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI. He also scored 15 runs, walked three times and struck out 28 times.

García had six multiple-hit games during the streak. The most hits he had in any game was three, which came on Aug. 10 at Houston in an extra-innings, 8-4 win.

García had a 10-game streak in which he had exactly one hit in a game, from Aug. 13-Aug. 22.

García batting average improved by 14 points during the streak, from .244 to .258.

Garcia also became the Rangers’ first 20/20 player in 2022 (home runs and stolen bases) and became the first Rangers player since Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodriguez in 1999 to have a 20-game hitting streak, at least 20 home runs and at least 20 stolen bases in the same season.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jul 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) turns a double play as Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) slides into second base in the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Tigers 9, Rangers 8

By Matthew Postins
Aug 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) follows through for a double against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tigers Outlast Rangers on Sunday

By Matthew Postins
Aug 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara (35) throws during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

GAME THREAD: How Tigers Beat Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Aug 27, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tigers Cool Off Rangers Bats

By Matthew Postins
May 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) cannot make a catch at first base as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) is ruled safe during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Post-Game Notes: Tigers 11, Rangers 2

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Adolis Garcia Hit Streak Rolls On For Rangers

By Matthew Postins
Aug 27, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dallas Keuchel Makes Rangers Debut

By Matthew Postins
Bubba Thompson
News

Look: Rangers, Cowboys Rookies Exchange Jerseys

By Matthew Postins