'I'm A Ranger': Gallo Thanks Fans After Rangers Snap 12-Game Skid

ARLINGTON, Texas — In the 10 games since the All-Star break, Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo had been in a 2-for-30 slump. After Tuesday night, the two-time All-Star reminded everyone why he is such a hot commodity at this year's trade deadline.

The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 5-4 on Tuesday night, with Gallo playing a key role in snapping the club's 12-game losing skid. The highlight of the night came in the Rangers' five-run fourth inning when Gallo crushed a 443-foot homer to center field, snapping a 2-2 tie.

Before then, Gallo showed off his Gold Glove arm in right field, recording two outfield assists. It was the third multi-assist game in Gallo's career.

But after the game concluded, Gallo was asked about the trade deadline in his postgame interview with Emily Jones on Bally Sports Southwest, and made it a point to thank the fans just in case he didn't get a chance to if he is traded before Friday's 3:00 p.m. deadline.

"We don't know the future," Gallo said. "I don't want to miss an opportunity to tell everyone that I appreciate it. It's been 10 years here. I remember last year when I almost got traded, I was thinking I wish I would have said something. I want the fans to know that I appreciate everything they've done for me and supporting me."

It's been difficult to put a finger on which way the Rangers will go regarding Gallo's future with the team. But the public display of gratitude toward the fans might have been the first taste of what a trade of Gallo might feel like.

Even so, Gallo still expresses a desire to stay with the Rangers.

"It's just one of those things. I can't see myself anywhere else," Gallo said.

"I don't even think about it. I don't think it's going to happen in my head. I know it's a possibility. I've been a Ranger my whole life. I couldn't imagine myself being on another team. I'm not saying I would be mad if I was, but I'm a Ranger. It's what I am. I don't really think about ever playing for anybody else."

Rangers' Five-Run Inning, Dunning's Efficient Outing

The Rangers' offense has struggled in a myriad of ways since the All-Star break. But in the fourth inning, the Texas lineup was able to do many of the things that Chris Woodward and his staff preaches on a daily basis.

After Jonah Heim flied out to lead off the frame, Brock Holt walked, Eli White doubled, then Isiah Kiner-Falefa walked to load the bases. Nathaniel Lowe came through with a critical ground-rule double that scored two runs. Joey Gallo then cleaned up the bases with his three-run blast.

"Early on we pressured them a little bit. Unfortunately, we didn't come up with the big hit," Woodward said. "But you could see the quality at-bats were better. Then in the five-run inning, Nate got on some fastballs to the opposite field, getting a big hit. Then Joey, he's been Joey all year, but that was a huge hit for us. We needed that one bad."

On the mound, Dane Dunning put together one of his most complete starts of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander pitched the deepest into a game than he has all season, giving up two runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

The Rangers have been very cautious with Dunning's workload all season since he had barely pitched competitively over the past two years. Dunning was incredibly efficient on Tuesday night, needing only 78 pitches.

"It was a good feeling, just being able to get to the second half of a game and have a little bit longer outing," Dunning said.

The Rangers (36-65) look to take the short two-game series with the Diamondbacks (31-71) on Wednesday night. Texas will send Jordan Lyles (5-7, 5.20 ERA) to the mound to square off with veteran southpaw Madison Bumgarner (4-6, 5.09 ERA).

