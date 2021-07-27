Source: Joey Gallo Rangers Trade & Extension News - 'Big Decision' Coming

Sports Illustrated home
Source: Joey Gallo Rangers Trade & Extension News - Moves Coming

The talks around Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo are heating up — regarding both trade discussions and contract extension negotiations.
ARLINGTON, Texas — A source tells InsideTheRangers.com that Texas Rangers extension talks continued with Joey Gallo over the weekend in Houston, but with Major League Baseball's trade deadline is just three days away, the wheels are now turning in a variety of directions.

With multiple assets that are of interest to contenders at their disposal, the Rangers are expected to be part of multiple transactions this week.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday morning that the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres have had trade talks with the Rangers about All-Star slugger Gallo. All three suitors are sensible trade partners. All three have highly touted prospects the Rangers could demand with Gallo's value at an all-time high, and all three clubs are looking to beef up their lineups as they make a push for the postseason over the final two months of the season.

The Blue Jays may have the deepest pool of prospects to offer the Rangers if they decide to cash in on Gallo's value. The Yankees have longed for Gallo for multiple months now as they have needed an impact bat from the left side of the plate. The Padres may have pined after Gallo for the longest amount of time, which is no coincidence. 

San Diego general manager A.J. Preller has spent time in the Rangers organization and was fraternity brothers with Texas president of baseball operations Jon Daniels at Cornell University. The two clubs talked about Gallo during at last year's trade deadline, but the Padres balked at the Rangers high asking price.

It could be different this year. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported last week an official who had been in touch with the Padres said, “I think Gallo is the one guy A.J. might unload for."

The Rangers, however, hold the advantage in any trade negotiations. Not only is this year's trade deadline deemed a "seller's market", the Rangers don't have to trade Gallo. The Gold Glove-winning outfielder has strongly expressed a desire to remain with the Rangers this season and beyond 2022, when he becomes a free agent. He's also denied any perception that it would take an "insane amount of money" to sign him to a contract extension because Scott Boras is his agent.

The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant reported last week the Rangers were "aggressively discussing" a contract extension with Gallo's camp - and we know that has continued on.

Last week, Jon Daniels admitted the decision to trade or extend Gallo was "a big decision" for the organization. It will tell the fan base when the club expects to contend again.

Let the "will-they or won't-they" tension continue.

