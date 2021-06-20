Inside The Numbers: Rangers Lose Sixth Straight As They Are Swept By Twins

The Texas Rangers have lost at least six straight games for the third time this season.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are back into another extended losing streak, as they were swept by the Minnesota Twins on Father's Day, losing by a score of 4-2 in front of over 34,000 fans.

Inside The Numbers

The Rangers have lost six straight, and are now 25-46 on the season. It's the third losing streak of at least six games this season.

This is only the second time this season the Rangers have been swept in a three-game series at home. They were swept by San Diego in three games on April 9-11.

The Rangers have completed one sweep of a team this season (Houston, three games on May 21-23). Conversely, they have been swept three times in two-game series, four times in three-game series, and two times in four-game series.

The Rangers are 3-13 in June, and 7-28 since starting the season 18-18.

29 of the Rangers' 46 losses have been decided by three runs or less.

Adolis Garcia and Joey Gallo combined for the Rangers’ third set of back-to-back home runs this season. David Dahl and Nick Solak went back-to-back on April 17 vs Baltimore, and García teamed with Nate Lowe on April 21 in Anaheim.

Both Gallo and García have boosted their standing in the all-time Globe Life Field home run leaderboard (regular and postseason). Gallo leads the way with 11 homers and Adolis García ties Dodgers' shortstop Corey Seager with his eighth home run at Globe Life Field.

Joey Gallo hit his 12th home run in the sixth inning to make it a two-run game…now has three home runs in his last eight games at Globe Life Field…also singled and walked today, reaching safely at least three times in 2 of the homestand’s first three games. In seven games since June 12, Gallo is slashing .320/.469/.480/.949 (8-25), with one home run, one double, four RBI, seven walks and seven strikeouts.

Dane Dunning took the loss today after allowing a career-high 10 hits. Along with the 10 hits, also had 14 swing-and-miss strikes, which is the second-highest total of the season (16 on May 8, 2021 vs. Seattle).

