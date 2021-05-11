'Just One Of Those Nights': Rangers Back Under .500, Fall to Giants

The Texas Rangers were outlasted by the San Francisco Giants on Monday night, losing the series opener by a score of 3-1.

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward summed up Monday night's game in San Francisco pretty eloquently.

"It was just one of those nights."

His Rangers dropped the first of two games at Oracle Park, falling to the Giants by a score of 3-1.

The first six innings met the status quo for how the Rangers have played recently. Though the Giants struck first with a Brandon Belt solo home run in the fourth inning, Texas answered immediately in the fifth inning with a lead-off triple by Khris Davis then an RBI single by Charlie Culberson to tie the game at 1-1.

Rangers starter Kyle Gibson matched Giants starter Alex Wood blow for blow. Gibson only allowed the one run over six innings, allowing four hits while striking out six. Since April 6, Gibson boasts an MLB-best 1.34 ERA.

John King lost the lead in the seventh inning, despite striking out the first two batters of the frame. Giants manager Gabe Kapler emptied his bench with two outs to attack the Texas southpaw with a right-handed arsenal.

King walked Austin Slater, which was followed by a single from Darin Ruf. Then Mauricio Dubón came in to pinch hit and battled King for seven pitches. However, the eighth pitch of the at-bat was left over the heart of the plate and Dubón dispatched it into left field to drive in the deciding run.

The Giants then scored a huge insurance run on a throwing error by Charlie Culberson.

"We have been playing really good defense, especially in the infield," Woodward said. "I trust these guys. They've been playing good all year. Unfortunately, tonight, we didn't play that well."

The Rangers remained true to who they are, not giving up until the final out was recorded. Singles by Adolis García and Khris Davis brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth inning, but Culberson popped out to end the game.

The Rangers (18-19) will try to split the short two-game series with the Giants (21-14) on Tuesday afternoon. Jordan Lyles (1-2, 7.09 ERA) will take the ball for Texas, and will square off with Giants right-hander Logan Webb (1-3, 5.34 ERA).

