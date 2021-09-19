Pitching Bounces Back As Rangers Edge White Sox, 2-1

The Texas Rangers spoiled Lance Lynn's return to Arlington and the pitching shut down the potent Chicago White Sox lineup.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers have struggled during this seven-game homestand, but bounced back in a big way on Saturday night with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

It's the Rangers' first victory over Chicago this season.

The Rangers offense has been sputtering over the past few games, but have been able to manufacture runs with productive outs. They continued that trend with the first run of the ballgame. With the bases loaded, Jonah Heim beat out what would have been an inning-ending double play, driving in a run with an RBI groundout instead.

After Yasmani Grandal put the White Sox on the board with a solo homer in the sixth inning, DJ Peters came up big the for the Rangers in the bottom half of the frame. After Lance Lynn was lifted in favor of Garrett Crochet, Peters was brought in as a pinch hitter for Willie Calhoun with runners on second and third with only one out. He made the White Sox pay with an RBI single, though a strong throw from Luis Robert kept it a one-run advantage for the Rangers.

But two runs was all they needed as Rangers pitching had a strong night.

Rangers starter Spencer Howard bounced back from rough outing his last time around with a fine performance. Howard kept the potent White Sox lineup at bay with three scoreless innings. He did walk three batters, but only allowed one hit and struck out three.

Drew Anderson followed with three strong innings of his own, with the Grandal homer as the only blemish on his line. As the pitcher of record when the Rangers took the lead, Anderson earned his first Major League win. Spencer Patton, Dennis Santana and Joe Barlow all kept the White Sox off the board in the final three innings, with Barlow slamming the door with a perfect ninth inning for his seventh save of the season.

What's Next

The Rangers (55-93) and White Sox (84-64) wrap up their season series on Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Field. Jordan Lyles (9-11, 5.20 ERA), who just celebrated 10 years of service time on Friday, will start for the Rangers. He'll go up against White Sox ace Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.77 ERA).

