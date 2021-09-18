September 18, 2021
Publish date:

Rangers Pitching Hit Hard Once Again In Shutout Loss vs White Sox

The Texas Rangers have now gone 1-4 in their current homestand, and have been outscored 42-4 in the four defeats.
Author:

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's been a homestand to forget — or at least to learn from — for the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers were walloped yet again, this time by the Chicago White Sox, as they were defeated without a whimper, 8-0. After going 6-3 on their last road trip, the Rangers have gone 1-4 so far during this seven-game homestand. What's more, they've been outscored 42-4 in those four losses.

Going into Friday night, Rangers starter Taylor Hearn had been the club's best starting pitcher over the last month or so. However, he ran into quite a bit of trouble against a potent White Sox lineup. Hearn couldn't make it out of the fourth inning, giving up seven runs on eight hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

With Hearn's first walk on Friday night, it broke a streak of 89 batters without issuing a free pass.

While the bullpen did plenty to pick up Hearn, the lineup failed to do so. While the Rangers registered eight hits in the ballgame, they struggled yet again with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-7 on the night. Texas also left 12 men on base.

Rangers Pitching Hit Hard Once Again In Shutout Loss vs White Sox

Leody Taveras and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the respective No. 1 and No. 2 hitters in Friday's lineup, each had two-hit nights. Taveras also added his ninth stolen base of the season. He has now stolen the first 17 bases of his big league career without getting thrown out.

In addition, Nathaniel Lowe walked in his first two plate appearances. It's the 18th time Lowe has walked more than once in a game this season. Entering play on Friday, on New York's Joey Gallo and Detroit's Robbie Grossman have more multiple-walk games in the American League.

What's Next

The Rangers (54-93) will look to secure their first victory against the White Sox (84-63) this season as they continue their three-game series at Globe Life Field. Texas will send Spencer Howard (0-4, 7.38 ERA) to the mound to square off with former Rangers ace Lance Lynn (10-4, 2.50 ERA).

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

