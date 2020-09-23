Rangers at Diamondbacks Pre-Game Notes: Texas Concludes Final Road Trip of Season
Chris Halicke
The Texas Rangers finish their slate of road games in 2020 on Wednesday night in their match up with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Texas Rangers (19-36) @ Arizona Diamondback (21-34)
Wednesday, September 23, 2020
5:10 p.m. CT
Chase Field | Phoenix, AZ
Roof Closed
Probables
TEX: LHP Wes Benjamin (1-1, 4.41 ERA)
vs
ARI: LHP Alex Young (2-4, 5.44 ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: FOX Sports Southwest
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Arizona Diamondbacks
TV: FOX Sports Arizona
Radio: 98.7 FM, KHOV
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- CF Leody Taveras
- 2B Nick Solak
- 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- RF Joey Gallo
- C Sam Huff
- DH Willie Calhoun
- SS Anderson Tejeda
- 1B Sherten Apostel
- LF Eli White
Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Lineup
- LF Tim Locastro
- DH Ketel Marte
- 1B Christian Walker
- 2B Eduardo Escobar
- RF Kole Calhoun
- SS Nick Ahmed
- C Carson Kelly
- CF Daulton Varsho
- 3B Wyatt Mathisen
Injury Report
10-Day IL
- Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14
- Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6
- Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16
- Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18
- Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21
- Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22
45-Day IL
- Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27
- Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11
- José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13
- Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27
Inside The Numbers
- The average age of the Texas Rangers' lineup on Tuesday night is 24 years, 116 days, which beats Tuesday night's lineup by 29 days as the youngest of the season.
- At 19-36 (.345), the Rangers own the second-lowest winning percentage in all of baseball. Only Pittsburgh owns a lower winning percentage with a 16-39 record (.291). However, the gap was closed between the two with Tuesday night's results (Texas loss, Pittsburgh win).
- Texas is playing their final road game of the season Wednesday night. The Rangers have been particularly awful on the road with a 6-23 record.
- Texas Rangers starter Wes Benjamin is making his first Major League start on Wednesday night.
Probables vs Houston
- Thursday: RHP Lance Lynn (6-2, 2.53) vs. RHP Cristian Javier (4-2, 3.33)
- Friday: RHP Kyle Cody (1-1, 1.53) vs. RHP Jose Urquidy (1-1, 2.78)
- Saturday: RHP Kyle Gibson (2-6, 5.87) vs. TBA
- Sunday: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-6, 7.08) vs. TBA
