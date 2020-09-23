Rangers at Diamondbacks Pre-Game Notes: Texas Concludes Final Road Trip of Season

The Texas Rangers finish their slate of road games in 2020 on Wednesday night in their match up with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Texas Rangers (19-36) @ Arizona Diamondback (21-34)

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

5:10 p.m. CT

Chase Field | Phoenix, AZ

Roof Closed

Probables

TEX: LHP Wes Benjamin (1-1, 4.41 ERA)

vs

ARI: LHP Alex Young (2-4, 5.44 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: FOX Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Los Angeles Angels

TV: FOX Sports Arizona

Radio: 98.7 FM, KHOV

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras 2B Nick Solak 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Joey Gallo C Sam Huff DH Willie Calhoun SS Anderson Tejeda 1B Sherten Apostel LF Eli White

Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Lineup

LF Tim Locastro DH Ketel Marte 1B Christian Walker 2B Eduardo Escobar RF Kole Calhoun SS Nick Ahmed C Carson Kelly CF Daulton Varsho 3B Wyatt Mathisen

Injury Report

10-Day IL

Joe Palumbo (ulcerative colitis flare-up): eligible August 14

eligible August 14 Danny Santana (right elbow sprain): eligible September 6

eligible September 6 Joely Rodríguez (left hamstring strain): eligible September 16

eligible September 16 Shin-Soo Choo (right hand sprain): eligible September 18

eligible September 18 Jose Trevino (left wrist impingement): eligible September 21

eligible September 21 Elvis Andrus (lower back strain): eligible September 22

45-Day IL

Brock Burke (left shoulder surgery): eligible May 27

eligible May 27 Corey Kluber (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 11

eligible September 11 José Leclerc (torn right teres major muscle (shoulder)): eligible September 13

eligible September 13 Edinson Vólquez (right oblique strain): eligible September 27

Inside The Numbers

The average age of the Texas Rangers' lineup on Tuesday night is 24 years, 116 days, which beats Tuesday night's lineup by 29 days as the youngest of the season.

At 19-36 (.345), the Rangers own the second-lowest winning percentage in all of baseball. Only Pittsburgh owns a lower winning percentage with a 16-39 record (.291). However, the gap was closed between the two with Tuesday night's results (Texas loss, Pittsburgh win).

Texas is playing their final road game of the season Wednesday night. The Rangers have been particularly awful on the road with a 6-23 record.

Texas Rangers starter Wes Benjamin is making his first Major League start on Wednesday night.

