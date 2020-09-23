SI.com
Inside The Rangers
HomeGame DayProspectsNewsPodcasts
Search

Rangers' Kiner-Falefa Hopes to Cap Off 2020 Season With a Gold Glove

Chris Halicke

For the most part, 2020 has been a season to forget for the Texas Rangers and their fans. The starting rotation didn't play out as expected, the lineup fell victim to Murphy's law, and the front office wasn't able to land the deal they were looking for at the trade deadline. 

However, there have been some highlights. It's been a breath of fresh air to see some of the younger prospects thrown head-first into the deep end of the pool—five of which had never played above Single-A. Some have already established themselves as strong candidates for the 2021 club while others have shown us why even the lower levels of the minor leagues are still important.

One of the main highlights of this 2020 season has been the performance of Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The Rangers' third baseman won the job at the hot corner after the club had signed Todd Frazier over the winter to primarily fill the void. Kiner-Falefa was the club's best player at Spring Training, then carried it over to Spring Training 2.0, giving manager Chris Woodward no choice but to put him in the lineup and utilize Todd Frazier's flexibility across the diamond.

Unlike Rougned Odor, Kiner-Falefa was able to take a strong performance from the spring and summer and carry it over into the regular season. It didn't take very long for Kiner-Falefa to show everyone that he had become the Rangers' best defensive infielder. Now, Kiner-Falefa is in line to be in the discussion for a Gold Glove at third base, which is something he's wanted long before the 2020 season.

"I had it in mind my rookie year," Kiner-Falefa told the media via Zoom on Tuesday. "That was my goal, especially coming from the minor leagues. I played against [Oakland's Matt] Chapman a bunch. I knew he was elite and I didn't feel like I was far behind. Having him win a couple, even the Platinum glove, actually boosted my confidence a little, having been able to see him so much in the minor leagues. Hopefully this keeps going and hopefully I get it this year."

Chapman won't be in the running for another Gold Glove as his season came to an end with a hip injury that required surgery. Going into Wednesday's slate of games, Kiner-Falefa leads all American League third baseman in Defensive Runs Saved and Defensive bWAR. Only Colorado's Nolan Arenado is above Kiner-Falefa is both categories in Major League Baseball, who will most likely win the award for National League third basemen.

In addition to his stellar defense, Kiner-Falefa has had a more-than-respectable season at the plate. He owns a .295/.338/.384 slash line with three home runs, eight RBI, and eight stolen bases. Until recently, Kiner-Falefa has batted near the top or bottom of the lineup, where opportunities for driving in runs are at a premium. Kiner-Falefa's .722 OPS is nearly identical to Mitch Moreland's .720 OPS in 2016, when he won a Gold Glove at first base for the Rangers.

In the bigger picture, even with the strong defensive season, there is a possibility Kiner-Falefa could move to another position next season. Chris Woodward told the media on Tuesday he anticipates the organization's top prospect Josh Jung to be with the club at some point next season. Jung's primary position? Third base.

If Kiner-Falefa does win a Gold Glove, it wouldn't be the first time the Rangers asked a winner of the award to change positions the following season. Texas asked Michael Young to make the switch from shortstop to third base following Young's 2008 season where he won a Gold Glove as a shortstop.

However, Kiner-Falefa does not sound opposed to any change of positions (as long as it isn't at catcher). It is worth noting that Kiner-Falefa believes the evolution of the positions plays into his favor as a new-age third baseman.

"The way I look at it now, it's like shortstop is almost more of a third baseman, the way that they play righties in the hole," Kiner-Falefa said. "The shortstop is actually kind of evolving to more of a hitter position in my opinion and less of a defensive position. You look when the lefty hits, the shortstop is behind second base and the range that they have to cover isn't much. They're just getting hot shots right at them more so of what a third baseman would usually get. So I think that benefits for me being a third baseman especially when lefties come up. I have that whole side to myself, rather than just a little maybe 15-20 foot area."

Earlier this season, Kiner-Falefa said he prefers the left side of the infield. From the look of it, any combination of Jung and Kiner-Falefa on the left side could be something Rangers fans see in 2021. Of course, incumbent shortstop Elvis Andrus will be fighting to keep his job heading into next season.

Kiner-Falefa's resurgence as an infielder in 2020 leaves no more debate that the catching experiment in 2019 is a one-and-done scenario. His 2020 season may or may not end with a Gold Glove award, but it will leave no doubt he'll be a part of the Rangers' core in 2021.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rangers at Diamondbacks Pre-Game Notes: Gallo, Kiner-Falefa Among Defensive Leaders in MLB

The Texas Rangers begin a quick two-game series in Arizona on Tuesday night. It is the final road series of the regular season.

Chris Halicke

"I Feel Like That was Huge for My Career" Rangers' Josh Jung Reflects on Time in Arlington

Texas Rangers top prospect Josh Jung spoke highly of his time at the Alternate Training Site in Arlington in lieu of a minor league season.

Chris Halicke

Rangers Give Up Eighth Grand Slam in 8-5 Loss to Angels

The Texas Rangers gave up their eighth grand slam of the season in Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Angels Pre-Game Notes: Gibson Looks to Build Off Complete Game Shutout

The Texas Rangers are seeking a win as they wrap up their season series with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Five Homers Help Kyle Cody Earn First Career Win in 7-2 Victory Over Angels

Five different Texas Rangers hit home runs in support of Kyle Cody, as he earned his first career win in Texas' 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Angels Pre-Game Notes; The Challenges Andrus May Face If He Changes Positions

The Texas Rangers seek to snap their three-game skid as they take on the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Angels Pre-Game Notes: Texas Turns to Lance Lynn in Anaheim

The Texas Rangers send their ace to the mound as they look to bounce back after Friday night's loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Chris Halicke

"There's A Lot of Maturity There" Anderson Tejeda is Showing Substantial Growth in Unique Season

Texas Rangers prospect Anderson Tejeda is leaving quite the impression on his manager with his growth and maturity this season.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Angels Pre-Game Notes: Minor Trade Complete, Jung to Participate in Instructional League

The Texas Rangers begin another unconventional four-game weekend series on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels.

Chris Halicke

Jordan Lyles, Kyle Gibson Seeking a Strong Finish to Carry Into 2021

Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles have enjoyed some recent success. With both players under contract for next season, a strong finish could be huge for the Texas Rangers heading into the winter.

Chris Halicke