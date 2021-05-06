Rangers Earn Another Comeback Win; Claim Yet Another Four-Game Series

The Texas Rangers have now completed three different four-games series this season. In all three, they have gone 3-1.

Texas capped off their most recent four-game series in Minnesota with another exciting win, beating the Twins by a score of 4-3 in ten innings. Designated hitter Willie Calhoun drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, chasing a pitch up near his chin and driving it into right field for an RBI single (thanks to the extra-innings rule that starts with a runner on second base).

With closer Ian Kennedy shut down after four appearances in five games, Josh Sborz came in to close out the game in the bottom half of the inning. After striking out the first two hitters of the inning, Miguel Sanó flared a ball into shallow right field, but Gold Glove winner Joey Gallo laid out for an incredible diving catch to save the tying-run from scoring.

Gallo got the Rangers started on offense as well with a home run in the second inning that tied the game at 1-1. Isiah Kiner-Falefa added an RBI single later in the inning to give the Rangers a one-run lead.

Rangers starter Jordan Lyles couldn't hold the lead, as he battled throughout his five innings of work. A two-run single by Willians Astudillo in the third inning gave the Twins a 3-2 lead, leaving the Rangers to find a way to comeback in yet another game.

Jonah Heim came through in the top of the seventh inning with a two-out solo home run that tied the game at 3-3. Brett de Geus and Taylor Hearn eached pitched two shutout innings out of the bullpen to keep the game even and force extra innings.

Hearn earned his first Major League win, and Sborz earned his first Major League save as the Rangers improved to 16-17 on the season. Texas now travels back home to Arlington to play a quick three-game series against the Seattle Mariners before heading back out on the road.

