Rangers Fall To A's 5-1, Split Four-Game Series

The Texas Rangers lineup couldn't get much going against the Oakland A's, and fall to 2-5 on their current homestand.

The Texas Rangers were unable to secure their first series win since May 21-23, falling to the Oakland A's on Thursday by a score of 5-1.

The Rangers fell behind early as the A's put up three runs on starter Kolby Allard in the first inning, who was able to get through six on Thursday. The Rangers southpaw allowed just one more run the rest of the way, which pleased manager Chris Woodward, who said Allard has struggled in the past to put rough innings behind him.

After scoring 19 runs in the first three games of the series, the Texas lineup was stymied by Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt, scoring just one run which came via RBI groundout by Nick Solak in the second inning. The Rangers' one through four hitters went a combined 1-for-14 with two walks. All seven Rangers hits on the afternoon were singles.

On a positive note, Eli White continues to get results. He reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a hit by pitch and scored the Rangers' lone run. Since being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on June 8, White is slashing .318/.400/.591/.991 with three home runs, three doubles, four RBI, and 10 runs.

Another bright spot for Texas was Joe Barlow making his Major League debut in the eighth inning. Barlow carried over the success he's had in Round Rock this season with a perfect inning of work. He struck out Jed Lowrie and Elvis Andrus to start the frame, then got Skye Bolt to ground out to shortstop. He only needed nine pitches to retire the side.

The Rangers wrap up their 10-game homestand with a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals, which begins Friday night with Dane Dunning taking the mound. Kyle Gibson is scheduled to start Saturday, while Jordan Lyles is penciled in for Sunday.

