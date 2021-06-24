Adrián Beltré, Chuck Morgan Selected As Newest Members of Rangers Hall Of Fame

Two iconic figures in Texas Rangers history will be inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame in August.

DALLAS, Texas — All-time great third baseman Adrián Beltré and public address announcer Chuck Morgan have been selected as the newest members of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame, the club announced Thursday morning.

Beltré and Morgan will be inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame in a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, August 14 prior to the 6:05 p.m. game with the Oakland A’s at Globe Life Field. The date was worked out with Beltré so longtime Rangers teammate and current Oakland shortstop Elvis Andrus could be in attendance.

Beltré announced his retirement on November 20, 2018 after a brilliant 21-year career. He spent eight seasons with the Rangers, more than any other club in his career. Beltré also played with the Los Angeles Dodgers from 1998-2004, the Seattle Mariners from 2005-2009, and played one season with the Boston Red Sox in 2010.

Beltré isn't eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame until 2024, but he will surely be voted in on the first ballot. He ranks among Major League Baseball's all-time leaders in doubles (11th, 636), games (14th, 2,933), total bases (14th, 5,309), extra base hits (14th, 1,151), hits (16th, 3,166), RBI (25th, 1,707), and home runs (31st, 477), and has the second most career hits of any non-U.S. native in history behind Albert Pujols. The only other players with at least 3,166 hits and 477 home runs are Pujols, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, and Eddie Murray.

In his eight seasons in Texas, Beltré batted .304 with 199 homers and 699 RBI in 1,098 games. He was a four-time Rangers Player of the Year (2012-14, 2016), a three-time All-Star (2011-12, 2014), won three Gold Gloves (2011-12, 2016), and won a pair of Silver Slugger Awards (2011, 2014).

Beltré ranks in the franchise's top 10 in home runs, RBI, batting average, extra base hits, hits, total bases, games played, at-bats, and doubles. He also batted .300 or better five times and drove in at least 100 runs on three occasions as a Ranger. He produced one of the more memorable moments in club history when he doubled for his 3,000th career hit on July 30, 2017 against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Park.

The Rangers retired Beltre’s No. 29 on June 8, 2019 at Globe Life Park, one of only six numbers retired by the Rangers franchise.

On April 4, 1983, a former Nashville DJ announced the starting lineups for the Texas Rangers season opener with the Chicago White Sox at Arlington Stadium in his debut as a Major League Baseball public address announcer. Chuck Morgan has not missed a game behind the microphone since.

Entering Thursday, his consecutive regular season games streak stands at 3,038 games. Morgan called his 3,000th consecutive game in the PA booth on September 26, 2020. The microphone from that game has been donated to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Of his 39 years on the job, 38 have been working in all three homes of the Rangers (Arlington Stadium, Globe Life Park, and Globe Life Field). He spent the 2002 season as the in-park voice of the Kansas City Royals.

"It's a huge honor," Morgan said. "To go in the Rangers Hall of Fame with Adrián Beltré, as [Rangers photographer] Kelly Gavin said, it's icing on the cake. It's just a huge honor. I'm very proud of it. I love this organization. I'm really excited about it."

Morgan is currently the Rangers Executive Vice President, Ballpark Entertainment, Promotions, and Production and has also worked in marketing, broadcasting, and sponsorships in his nearly four decades with the club. He has been responsible for origination of Texas Rangers Captain, the club’s annual Fan Fest event, and countless other promotions and on-field activities. Morgan is credited with the creation of the in-park Dot Race, an innovation that led to numerous other sports teams having regular mascot and other races.

"It's all for [the fans]. I'm representing the fan here," Morgan said. "When they see my name in a press release, they see my plaque hanging on a wall, or they walk by my booth, I'm for them. It's all about them.

"I'm just like anybody else. I'm a baseball fan. I have been for a long time. I can't remember when I wasn't. I care about their experience. Over the years, hopefully I've succeeded in doing it to the best of my ability to make sure a fan has a great time at a ballgame. It's very important to me."

With his induction into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame, there isn't much more for Chuck Morgan to accomplish. However, there still is one thing that Morgan wants to do before his time behind the microphone is over.

"I want to make an announcement sometime for the fans," Morgan said, "'Ladies and Gentlemen, the world champion Texas Rangers.' I'm not going to be satisfied until that happens."

More on SI's Inside The Rangers:

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook